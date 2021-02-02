ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 is a tablet with a pen and keyboard as standard equipment





ASUS reports that the Chromebook Flip CM3000 is ready to bring a true competitor to the Chrome OS tablet market.

Well, as the branding suggests, this is also more than just a tablet. Instead, it falls into the same category as removable devices such as the Lenovo Chromebook Duet. The design is like a tablet built with a folio-style kickstand and keyboard case. And in fact, ASUS seems to have designed this gadget to compete directly with other popular top-ranked devices, both in terms of specs and features.

For clarity, ASUS has not officially launched this particular Chromebook device. However, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 is on several online lists, one of which (German retailer Saturn) is displaying pictures of a tablet-like Chromebook.

What is ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000? How do you compete between tablets?

The list not only contains price forecasts, at least for now, but also all specifications that users may need to make a purchase decision. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3000 is a 10.5-inch tablet with a resolution of 19201200 and a touch screen of 16:10. According to the list, the display has a fairly maximum brightness of 320 nits and covers 118% in the sRGB color gamut.

On top of the display, ASUS incorporates a better than average 2 megapixel 1080p forward-looking webcam. ASUS embedded it in a slightly thicker bezel than average, bringing the overall device size to 255 x 167 x 7mm. It’s about 10.03 x 6.57 inches x 0.31 inches thin. Weighing 1.16 pounds, this tablet is featherweight compared to some of its rivals. Around the back, ASUS features a world-facing snapper of 8 megapixels.

In terms of functionality, this tablet not only supports the USI stylus standard, but is comparable to traditional active styli. Comes with a USI stylus housed in the frame of the device. A removable keyboard is also part of the bundle. And the keyboard has a stand that can move horizontally or vertically.

For ports, they are not listed. However, you probably have at least one USB-C port for charging. Also, given that this is a Chromebook, it may also work for display output and data transfer. The 3.5mm audio combo jack is listed on the spec sheet. At the forefront of charging, the port powers a 27Wh battery.

Other connections include support for both Bluetooth 4.2 and Wi-Fi 5.

In terms of power, ASUS chose a good flagship product from MediaTek. Specifically, it is Octacore MediaTek 8183. The company backed it up with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

So when was this released and how much was it listed?

As mentioned above, ASUS has not yet officially announced this Chromebook Flip CM3000 tablet. However, the retail list above also shows the shipping date, and if accurate, it will not arrive immediately. The list shows devices arriving on July 21st or July 22nd.

The pricing here is also a bit off. In particular, Lenovo’s above Chrome OS gadgets cost $ 299. Therefore, it should probably be taken in a healthy dose of skepticism. The site lists the device for $ 449 (about $ 540).

