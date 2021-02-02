Oculus App Lab gives users early access to VR apps without sideloading





Oculus details v25 software updates for Quest and Quest2 headsets. The most notable change for both developers and users is the App Lab. This is a new way to distribute VR apps under development that do not require Oculus Store approval or sideloading. Think of this software as the equivalent of early access to VR.

Oculus said in a press release that it wanted to keep the store quality standards high, so it separated the AppLab app from the main store front. However, we want to foster a community where developers can openly and easily share ongoing work with quest owners.

Something like AppLab was long-awaited

After the developer submits the AppLab app to Oculus, users can easily access it via the URL. Alternatively, you can find it by searching for the exact name in the Oculus store. SideQuest, a popular site for hosting applications and games that can be sideloaded to Quest headsets, also hosts AppLab apps. Perhaps many of the apps and games hosted there will soon be supported by App Lab, making it easy to try out some of the experiences hosted there without sideloading.

App Lab provides the ability for developers to make their apps widely available to the public and try to generate unique keys if they want to allow only specific users access to the app. Also, from the user’s perspective, the downloaded App Labs app is in the Quest library for apps and games.

These apps debuted at AppLab.Image: Oculus

According to Oculus, more than 10 AppLab titles have been released, including the photo above. However, when I clicked on it when it was published, I got an error on the site.

This update includes several other features, such as Messenger for VR. This allows you to continue your Facebook chat while you’re immersed in the Quest headset. The Oculus release notes also include Stationary Guardian 2.0, which further improves your quality of life if you want to use VR safely in a stationary location rather than the size of a room.

Make your VR software accessible to Oculus Passthrough shortcuts in both room-scale and static modes, and no longer get buried in experimental settings. This feature allows you to look around through the Quest or Quest 2s outward-facing camera by double-tapping the area where the headband and headset contact.

If you’ve ever wanted to pair your Bluetooth mouse with your Quest headset, you’ll soon be able to do that too. To find this feature, go to Settings and[実験的機能]Click to find it immediately.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos