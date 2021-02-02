The App Store guidelines updated by Apples clarify their position on recent controversies.





In a post on the developer portal, Apple outlined some new changes to the App Store review guidelines. This includes the requirement for developers to request a user opt-in to track users with IDFA (Advertiser ID) device identifiers.

That particular change is expected soon. Apple has announced that iOS 14.5 will be included in “early spring” and has released a support page dedicated to that issue. Apple has a developer API called the App Tracking Transparency API to manage these required prompts.

Of course, this isn’t the only change in the App Store review guidelines. In particular, Apple “clarified a ban on promoting certain substances.” The guidelines state that the app should not “encourage” consumption of tobacco or arc products, illicit drugs, or “excessive amounts of alcohol.”

In addition, marijuana and tobacco are not allowed to “promote” and controlled drugs can only be sold through apps owned by licensed pharmacies.

Apple also has a clearer requirement that app developers submit detailed and accurate privacy sheets with their app submissions, and maintain and update app descriptions, screenshots, privacy information, etc. along with “new versions” of the app. Was included.

Many reports have pointed out that since the launch of iOS 14, privacy sheets such as the new nutrition labeling that comes with apps on the App Store have not always been accurate. It is unclear how much this change will help with that concern.

The guidelines state that gift cards, certificates, vouchers, coupons, and developer tips must be created through Apple’s payment system.

It’s also worth noting that Apple’s App Store policy for streaming game services such as Google’s Stadia and Microsoft’s Game Pass cloud game component has become clearer. However, there is no major new information here. Apple has just tweaked the language. As previously known, these services can continue to exist in the App Store if each game is listed on the App Store as their own title for review, “avoiding duplicate payments by subscribers. It should be designed so that it does not penalize non-subscribers. Customers. “

Both Google and Microsoft have chosen to offer full game streaming services via mobile web browsers on iOS and iPad OS to work around these restrictions.

These updates to the App Store Review Guidelines follow Apple’s considerable controversy in this regard. The company faces a revenue-sharing dispute with major game maker and game development tool company Epic Games, as well as a public relations blunder over the same issue, but on a small scale called Basecamp. We are facing a conflict with a (but notable) developer.

In response to these controversies, Apple has promised greater transparency, adjusted its revenue sharing model, fine-tuned some of its guidelines, and created a new feedback channel for developers to complain about the above guidelines. Did.

And there’s an ongoing battle between Apple and Facebook over the IDFA tracking changes that have opened here. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg argues that this change poses a serious threat to Facebook’s business and thus to the survival of many small businesses that depend on Facebook. He also argues that Apple’s policies represent an overall issue of anti-competitive behavior, and one report is preparing a large proceeding to challenge Apple, among other things, about the App Store’s policies. Shown that there is a possibility.

Apple CEO Tim Cook made a speech last week blaming Facebook’s business model (which relies on trackers like IDFA) as the cause of division and violence.

