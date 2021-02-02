



The Super Bowl may be this Sunday, but that doesn’t mean EA Sports will leave Madden 21 until Madden 22 comes out. There are more game updates throughout the year, the latest being the big title update in February. Now that it’s available, here’s a Madden 21 Update 1.24 patch note that covers both console generations.

Madden 21 Update 1.24 patch notes

The February Madden 21 title update includes a lot of content, including coverage fixes, block improvements, and much more. A complete list of patch notes can be found below or on the Madden 21 website.

Madden NFL21 (Xbox Series X | S & PS5)

Main highlights:

In competition only, only players with reach for it abilities will trigger a specific reach Covers 3, 4, and a wide range of coverage fixes for manlocomotion and tracking improvements From block improvements DL to handle DB Fixed unintended penalties for

Gameplay updates:

Path coverage:

Tune to the outer deep zone defender of cover 3 to improve drop timing and reach the correct coverage depth when placed on the outer receiver running short routes (drag, smoke screen, etc.) .. This tweak allows them to go deeper and play deeper routes coming from slots. Tune to the deep zone defender on the outside of cover 3 to reduce the frequency of jumping inward to cover the outroute from the slot, allowing the receiver outside the streak / fade to get behind. The outer deep zone defender maintains its width and continues to take advantage of zone drops accordingly. Fixed an issue where the receiver would hit behind a slow defender playing a deep zone assignment and the avoidance animation would confuse the route. Updated Cover 4 Quarter to use more man-matching principles for trip formations and improve the zone-to-man transition when matching specific vertical routes. Fixed an issue where Cover 4 Quarters and Palms Deep Zone Defenders would run streaking receivers outside. The defender will now step on the back pedal and move to turn and run at the right time. Tuning to cover 4 drops makes deep post routes better by improving deep zone prediction for vertical routes moving to the center of the field and reducing the chances of a big play on all deep zone defenders. Cover Added logic to make the one-to-one defense linebacker’s reaction more authentic when covering running backs with block-and-release assignments. The LB has the option of triggering a pass rush to move to QB spy assignment when the running back block is displayed, and the timing used to make the decision is scaled by the play perception rating. Fixed an issue where cornerbacks could instantly rush passers-by when playing Man Coverage in RPO screenplay. Fixed an issue that caused all defenders under the zone to get out of coverage and rush quarterbacks when they were out of their pockets, even if they weren’t near the line of scrimmage. Tuning to improve jam / press criteria so that user-controlled defenders can trigger the right animation for all angles and situations.

Initiatives and Blocks:

Fixed an issue that allowed exploit blitz with nickel corners in inclusion quotas. New logic and movements have been implemented to help pass blockers respond well to this exploit blitz. This is most often due to lack of formations like Dime 1-4-6. Fixed an issue where the defender could get stuck in a breakdown fake out when the ball carriers were tackled in close proximity. Fixed an issue that caused an unintended rough the passer penalty when the pass rusher was clearly able to see the ball released. Fixed a rare issue where the reach sack animation was misaligned and the QB appeared to be tackled in the air. Tuning to reduce the amount of tackle failure caused by the misalignment of the defender. The most important tuning is for a competitive gaming style. This should result in much less tackle failure due to defender over / under alignment.

Move:

Tuning to reduce maneuverability during track animation. Fixed a rare issue where ball carriers would get stuck on a running allocation and out of range. Fixed an issue where defenders could use the optional quarterback carry style when switching ball hands after INT. Fixed an issue in Path Coverage that could cause defenders to hitchhiking when transitioning from pre-play to in-play moves. Fixed an issue that could cause tight ends to slide on cuts when performing corner routes for certain coverages. Tuning to improve the ability of the ball carrier to cross the line when running the route from the backfield. Fixed a rare issue where the ball carrier could freeze after using two spin moves quickly in a row.

Pass:

Fixed an issue where the running back receiver icon disappeared after a handoff when running Gun Doubles Y Off RPO Zone Y Peek. Fixed a rare issue where QB throws an odd push pass when running a single back wing pair HB dive alert smoke When trying to pass during a handoff while running a gun wing slot offset Fixed an issue where the QB arm got caught in the running back PA jailbreak screen.

ability:

Only players equipped with Reach For it Ability will be tuned to successfully reach the pylon / first down marker in a competitive gaming style. Fixed a visual issue where in-game indicators would remain visible throughout play when using Blitz Radar and Threat Detector features.

environment:

Fixed various issues where coaches or other sideline players could ghost through enemy players during various sideline interactions with running or out-of-range players. Fixed an issue where sideline help-up animations would not trigger when needed.

General gameplay improvements:

Fixed an issue that could cause hidden players to load into a new field after switching practice types from the practice pause menu. Fixed an issue where the panther would get too close to the line of scrimmage when punting from inside the 5 yard line, causing the punt to block frequently. Madden NFL21 (Xbox One, PS4, PC, Stadia)

Main highlights:

In competition only, only players with reach for it ability will trigger a particular reach.Fixed electric shock RPO including nickel corner of cover 3 and receiver motion Fixed frequency of defender to avoid QB slide

Gameplay updates:

Fixed an issue where the tight end would remain in a 3-point stance after moving to a slot in Gand Doubles formation running play. Fixed a visual issue where in-game indicators would remain visible throughout play when using Blitz Radar and Threat Detector features. Fixed an issue where the QB arm would get caught in the pull guard when throwing the ball early in the I-Form Slot Flex Power Alert Smoke. Adjust to the distance-based receiver capability to allow the receiver to increase the receiver-as long as the cut is performed in the specified area of ​​the field, it will win compared to a one-to-one defense without counter capability. Fixed an issue where cornerbacks could instantly rush passers-by when playing Man Coverage in RPO screenplay. Tune to the outer deep zone defender of cover 3 to improve drop timing and reach the correct coverage depth when placed on the outer receiver running short routes (drag, smoke screen, etc.) .. This tweak allows them to go deeper and play deeper routes coming from slots. Fixed an exploit that used motion immediately after a hot route to allow an aggressive user to manipulate one-on-one defense. Fixed an issue where the defender would trigger an evasion animation every time the ball carrier dives. Fixed an issue that allowed exploit blitz with nickel corners in inclusion quotas. The path blocker implements new logic and movements and responds well to this exploit blitz, which is most often lacking formations like Dime 1-4-6. Tune to path blocking logic to improve left tackle blocking handoff when facing two rushers in the outer gap.Trading Games Get Twitch Prime for free now to get in-game items, rewards and free games

