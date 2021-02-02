Amazon’s Jeff Bezos resigns as CEO and Andy Jassy takes over





Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos plans to move away from his role.

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos has moved to the executive chair, and Amazon Web Services head Andy Jassy has become CEO, with a surprise announcement on Tuesday’s quarterly earnings report.

The migration happens during a period of Amazon turmoil. While the company is making huge profits from consumers trapped in their homes and relying on online services, legislators have increased regulatory oversight of their power over retailers who use Amazon as their online storefront. I am.

That power has generated enormous profits. Fourth-quarter net income increased from $ 3.3 billion a year ago ($ 6.58 per share) to $ 7.2 billion ($ 14.38 per share). Amazon also recorded net sales of $ 125.6 billion, up 44% from the same period a year ago. This is compared to Wall Street’s estimated earnings per share of $ 7.23 and net sales of $ 119.7 billion.

Amazon previously predicted that fourth-quarter sales would range from $ 112 billion to $ 121 billion, up 28% to 38% from last year. Analysts predict the company will generate $ 119.7 billion in revenue during this period, according to Yahoo Finance.

Holiday sales were expected to far outstrip Amazon’s revenue last year. In the third quarter of 2020, Amazon was in a position to increase their numbers during the gift-buying jackpot, boosted by customers shopping from home across e-commerce companies.

Amazon heads for the turbulent last three months of 2020, which has generated enormous profits despite spending billions of dollars addressing the logistics issues presented by the COVID-19 pandemic. It was. The blockade moved customers away from the store, resulting in a surge in demand for online retail services. Product shortages and disruption to the delivery infrastructure have affected retailers everywhere, and Amazon customers have experienced delays in receiving their initial orders.

In addition, the company faced the problem of keeping its vast workforce safe from the coronavirus. In October, the virus said it had infected 20,000 US front-line employees, including workers at Amazon-owned Whole Foods Market grocery stores. The company said it has deployed safety and pilot measures to protect workers, less than expected based on the risk of infection in the facility.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

