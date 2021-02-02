Top 10 Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboards





There are a lot of different gaming keyboards out there, and the best come from different brands. You may already know which brands they are.

This list is useful if you’re not sure if your gaming keyboard is right for you, or if you don’t really know what to choose.

We’ve put together 10 of the best gaming keyboards on the market you can get. All of them have something worth offering and cater to different tastes. If PC gaming is the leading gaming platform, you need a good gaming keyboard to improve your experience. And there should be something on this list that suits almost everyone.

Top 10 Best Gaming Keyboards-Summary Gaming Keyboard Cost Where to Buy Razer Huntsman Elite From $ 180 Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Razer Glorious GMMK Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard From $ 110AmazonHyperX Alloy Origins $ 110 Amazon, Best Buy, HyperXRazer Huntsman Mini $ 120 Amazon, Best Buy, Razer Corsair K70 RGB MK. 2 $ 170 Amazon, Best Buy, WalmartSteelSeries Apex Pro $ 180 to Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, SteelSeries Razer BlackWidow V3 $ 99 Amazon, Best Buy, RazerLogitech G Pro X $ 150Logitech GRoccat Vulcan 120 Aimo $ 120 Amazon, Best Buy, RoccatReddragon K530 Draconic $ 65 AmazonRazer Huntsman Elite

One of Razer’s most popular gaming keyboards and one of the best gaming keyboards is the Huntsman Elite. This is a full size mechanical gaming keyboard with all the bells and whistles you need or need.

It features Razer Chroma RGB lighting, a numeric keypad, dedicated media controls and more. Razer also uses optical switches to reduce uptime. This will increase the number of key presses and the number of key presses.

It also comes with a magnetic wrist rest that you can remove whenever you don’t want to use it.

Glorious GMMK Modular Mechanical Gaming Keyboard Price: From $ 110 Where to Buy: Amazon

One of the best gaming keyboards and one of the best keyboards I’ve ever used is the Glorious GMMK. We like it because all the switches on the key can be replaced.

In other words, you can customize the feel of each key. You can replace them all or focus on a particular key. Like a WASD key for movement in the game. It also features RGB lighting and is very well done, with a choice of full size, numeric keypadless, or 60% options.

Like the Huntsman Elite, it’s not a wireless keyboard, so you’ll need to leave it plugged in while you’re using it. Still, it’s hard to oppose adopting this even for some of the best wireless options. The cable can be removed, so you can store it neatly when you take it to a tournament or LAN party.

HyperX Alloy Origins

Like the keyboard above, HyperX Alloy Origins provides removable cables for easy storage and transportation. This is a useful feature to have in case you bring your keyboard to the game elsewhere.

There are many other great features that deserve consideration. It includes RGB lighting, switches for 80 million keystrokes, and the ability to save up to 3 custom profiles to name a few.

The cable is also USB-C, unlike GMMK’s. Also, the keyboard is quite durable thanks to the aircraft grade aluminum body.

Razer Huntsman Mini

If you really like the look of a compact keyboard, or if you don’t have enough space, the Razer Huntsman Mini is one of the best gaming keyboards you can buy.

Not only does it save space, it also supports the Razer Chroma, which is always a big plus. If your game supports lighting profiles, Chroma can make your game more immersive. This can lead to some really cool effects.

There are also fully programmable macros, with two different colors. Black and Mercury. It also comes with an optical switch and a removable cable. Like the Huntsman Elite, but without a wrist rest.

Corsair K70 RGB MK.2

Corsair generally makes great keyboards, but there are several reasons why you like it and consider it one of the best keyboards for your game. One has an aircraft-grade aluminum body. But more than that, the keyboard itself is completely open.

This makes it easy to remove all keys when you need to dust off or clean your keyboard thoroughly. It features RGB lighting (surprise, surprise), a removable wrist rest, and uses USB pass-through. It uses the Cherry MX Speed ​​switch and comes with its own media control. Especially the roll bar for volume control is nice.

The textured WASD and spacebar keys also help indicate that your finger is on the correct key. We’ve probably all been there. Whatever game you’re playing, if you accidentally press the wrong key during a heated encounter. These texture keys help prevent that.

SteelSeries Apex Pro

This SteelSeries option is a bit like the option above. It has a kind of open design, so the keys can be easily removed without the plastic or aluminum cover plate that surrounds them.

It comes with a wrist rest, RGB lighting, and a full-size numeric keypad-less option. But what really shines is the cool OLED display in the upper right corner. You can use it to view different settings and set up in-game information to be tracked at a glance. I thought it was pretty cool.

If you want to have those kinds of controls at your fingertips, there are also dedicated media controls.

Razer BlackWidow V3

BlackWidow is one of Razer’s longest-running keyboard lines, and for good reason. The V3 is its latest version and comes with the option to choose between the Razer green switch or the Razer yellow switch.

The body is made of aluminum, just like any other keyboard that Razer seems to make recently, and comes with a removable wrist rest. Many keyboards provide this to take advantage of both.

Of course, with Razer Chroma support, this starts at $ 99, but can exceed $ 200 if you get a pro model. You have the option of working wirelessly or wired.

Logitech Go Pro X

I love Logitech G Pro X for several reasons. Being slim, it gives you a very sleek and stylish look without getting hooked on the design department.

There are also replaceable switches similar to the Glory GMMK keyboard. In particular, this feature cannot be fully admired. Especially for gamers who like to feel the specific keys of movements and in-game actions very accurately.

G Pro X also doesn’t have a numeric keypad, so there’s no numeric keypad here, and customizable RGB lighting is also available. It’s not wireless, but it has a removable cable. The rubber legs at the bottom offer three different angles for a more customized typing experience.

Roccat Vulcan 120 Aimo

If you like slim technology, we recommend Roccat’s Vulcan 120 Aimo. It’s one of the slimmest gaming keyboards I’ve ever seen, and probably the best looking gaming keyboard on the list.

Plus, it’s packed with great features you’ll love. Dedicated media control? check. The volume dial is easy to adjust. Detachable wrist rest? check. Use it when typing or playing games in long sessions, and delete it if you don’t need it.

The body of the keyboard is made of anodized aluminum and the whole design makes it easy to remove the keys. Roccat and other retailers also sell the Vulcan 120 Aimo for $ 120, but it’s usually $ 160.

Reddragon K530 Draconic Price: $ 65 Where to Buy: Amazon

The list ends with Reddragon’s K530 Draconic. What we felt was more than worthy of the top 10 for several reasons.

One is fairly compact and space-saving, making it ideal for any game setting. Whether you have a lot of desk space. Also, it’s only $ 65. So if you need to save money in addition to space, you can get this for almost half the cost of the Razer Huntsman Mini.

RGB lighting is also available and can be used in wireless or wired mode if you need to save battery life. Or if you need to recharge. And the cable is USB-C. Reddragon may not be a big common name like Razer or SteelSeries, but don’t sleep with this option.

It’s definitely worth considering and is sure to provide a great gaming experience.

