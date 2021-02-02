Detroit: Human Maker Quantic Dream Opens New Game Studio in Montreal





Detroit: Story-based game maker Quantic Dream, such as Become Human, announced today that it will open a new game studio in Montreal.

The studio leaders are game industry veterans Stphane DAstous (general manager) and Yohan Cazaux (gameplay director). Previously, he played roles in Square Enix and Ubisoft respectively.

This is North America’s first Quantic Dreams studio, after a Paris-based company raised funds from NetEase in 2019. Quantic Dream will become a third-party game publisher and will subsequently publish the game on multiple platforms. In the past we have created a monopoly on the Sonys PlayStation console (Detroit: Becoming Human, Heavy Rain, and Beyond: Two Souls).

The timing is good as Google has just announced that it will close its studios in Montreal and Los Angeles after deciding to stop creating first-party games for the Stadia cloud gaming service.

DAstous, former head of Eidos-Montreal and founder of Square Enix Montreal, will be General Manager of Quantic Dream Montreal. Formerly the project lead game designer for Assassins Creed Valhalla, Cazaux has joined him as gameplay director for a new project in Quantic Dreams under development.

Image Credit: Quantic Dream

Guillaume de Fondaumire, co-CEO of 24-year-old Quantic Dream, will become chairman of Quantic Dream Montreal. He said the studio plans to hire more than 50 people by the end of 2021.

Montral International and Investissement Qubec International are supporting Quantic Dream in their first international expansion project.

After starting his aviation career, DAstous joined Ubisoft Montreal as Operations Director for more than 450 studios at the time. (Ultimately, it has grown to over 3,000 people). After that, he founded and directed Eidos Montral for almost seven years, and the team worked on games such as Deus Ex: Human Revolution. He also founded Square Enix Montreal before accompanying several international companies to its founding in Quebec.

Cazaux has worked for Ubisoft in Casablanca, Paris and Montreal for 14 years. In a blog post, DAstous states that he considers himself a perfectionist by playing games such as Heavy Rain and nearly 240 hours each of games such as Red Dead Redemption 2 and Fallout 4.

He said that starting a studio has always been a rare and privileged moment, and the energy it gives me is unique, even if the work never ends. To be sure, setting up logistics is demanding and team building is the most important step. I think it’s an exhilarating feeling. The people of Quantic Dream in Paris have helped me a lot and I feel very well supported. And that’s important. That’s why I was offered to take part in an adventure, even if I had expertise in the field.

