Jeff Bezos resigns as Amazon CEO and Andy Jassy takes over in third quarter





Senator Ken Bach, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said on Twitter shortly after the announcement that he had questions about Jasie, hinting at the early hurdles when Jasie was set up.

Bezos will continue to work on important Amazon projects, but said he will have more time to focus on the Bezos Earth Fund, his Blue Origin spacecraft company, The Washington Post, and the Amazon Day 1 Fund.

“I’m still tapping dance in the office, but I’m excited about this transition,” Bezos said in his internal announcement. “Millions of customers depend on us for our services and more than one million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, It’s hard. With that responsibility, it’s hard to put. Pay attention to others. “

Industry CEO and Amazon competitors congratulated Bezos and Jasie on their next transition, and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella called Jasie’s promotion “natural.”

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai has provided Bezos with the “best wishes” on other projects.

Amazon buddies:

We are pleased to announce that Andy Jassy will become CEO after moving to the executive chair of the Amazon Board of Directors in the third quarter. In the role of Executive Chair, we will focus our energy and attention on new products and early initiatives. Andy is well known in the company and is about as much in the Amazon as I am. He will be an outstanding leader, and he has my complete confidence.

This journey began about 27 years ago. Amazon was just an idea, it didn’t have a name. The most frequently asked question at the time was “What is the Internet?” Fortunately, I didn’t have to explain it for a long time.

Today, we employ 1.3 million talented and dedicated people, serve hundreds of millions of customers and businesses, and are widely recognized as one of the most successful companies in the world. ..

Why did this happen? invention. Invention is the root of our success. We did crazy things together and then made them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, one-click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely fast delivery, Just Walk Out shopping, Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, Marketplace, Infrastructure Cloud Computing, Career Choice and more. If you understand it correctly, a few years after the amazing invention, the new one became normal. People yawn. And that yawn is the greatest compliment the inventor can receive.

I don’t know of any other company that has as much invention experience as Amazon. We now believe that we are the most inventive. I hope you are as proud of our ingenuity as I am. I think you should.

As Amazon grew larger, we decided to use our scale and scope to lead important social issues. Two influential examples: a minimum wage of $ 15 and a climate change pledge. In both cases, we bet a leadership position and then asked others to come with us. In both cases it is working. Other big companies are coming. I hope you are proud of it too.

I find my work meaningful and enjoyable. I will be working with the smartest, most talented and most creative teammates. When the times were good, you were humble. You were strong and supportive when the times were tough, and we made each other laugh. It’s a pleasure to work in this team.

I’m as excited about this transition as I’m still tapping dance in the office. Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than one million employees depend on us for their livelihoods. Being the CEO of Amazon is a deep responsibility, and it’s a huge responsibility. Such responsibilities make it difficult to focus on others. As an executive chair, I will continue to engage in important Amazon initiatives, but I also have the time and energy needed to focus on the Day 1 Fund, Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin, The Washington Post, and other passions. .. I didn’t have any more energy, and this isn’t about retirement. I am very passionate about the impact these organizations can have.

Amazon couldn’t stand in a better position for the future. We are firing on every cylinder, as the world needs us. The pipeline is amazing. We have served individuals and businesses, pioneering two complete industries and a whole new class of devices. We are leaders in a variety of areas such as machine learning and logistics, and if Amazon’s ideas require yet another new institutional skill, we have enough flexibility and patience to learn it.

Keep inventing and don’t despair when your ideas go crazy at first. Don’t forget to wander. Turn your curiosity into your compass. It remains the first day.

Jeff

