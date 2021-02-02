Nvidia’s $ 999 gaming laptop with RTX 3060 is now available





Gamers who have postponed the purchase of gaming laptops with Nvidia’s RTX 3080 or RTX 3070 mobile GPUs for more affordable options are now lucky. Starting this week, Nvidia has announced that it will begin shipping gaming notebooks with entry-level GeForce RTX 3060 mobile GPUs. Nvidia debuted all three Mobile 3000 Series cards at CES earlier this year. We noted that the laptop variation runs the same Ampere architecture found on the company’s desktop graphics cards.

A laptop with an RTX 3060 graphics card has 3,840 CUDA cores in addition to 6GB of GDDR6 memory and a 192 bit wide memory bus. The main change this year is that Nvidia doesn’t require laptop makers to explicitly state whether gaming notebooks use Max-Q or Max-P designs. This can be confusing in the market as gamers try to decipher certain design variants. Use a laptop model.

Nvidia states that the RTX 3060 mobile card supports 60W to 115W of power and clock speeds range from 1283MHz to 1703MHz.

Buyers should be aware of differences in configuration

An early review comparing two different configurations of the XMG Apex 17 laptop was posted on Hardware Unboxed and TechSpot to provide insight into how performance is affected by power and heat.

The first model is a combination of Nvidia’s GPU and AMD’s processor, and according to reviews, the RTX 3060 is clocked at a boost rate of 1,702MHz and supports dynamic boost and resizable bars, but whisper. Mode and Advanced Optimus are not supported. According to Videocardz, this could be the top RTX 3060 mobile configuration offered at 115W Total Graphics Power (TGP).

The second XMG Apex 17 review laptop paired an Intel processor with an Nvidia RTX 3060. The GPU here is clocked at a slower boost speed of 1,425MHz and has an 80W TGP. This configuration, unlike the AMD model, does not support resizable bars, but comes with whisper mode. According to a written review of TechSpot, both models have Dynamic Boost.

According to reviews, comparing game frame rates for different titles such as Gears 5, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Metro, the RTX 3060 with a TGP of 80W TGP is about 19% faster than the RTX 2060, which has a slightly higher TGP of 90W. did. Exodus, The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, Borderlands 3, etc. According to the same review indicators, the RTX 3060 with 115W TGP is 22% faster than the previous generation RTX 2060.

Significant performance differences can also be attributed to chassis size. Both XMG variants are similar, but TechSpot states that variants with AMD Ryzen 5000 come with a slightly larger chassis that provides better cooling. This also allows the GPU to run at higher power ratings to improve performance.

Discerning gamers enthusiastic about getting the most performance out of their mobile rigs read the reviews to make sure they get the mobile GPU configuration they need, especially as the Max-Q and Max-P labels are no longer used. You will want to.

In addition to the XMG Apex 17 laptop, Nvidia’s shopping portal lists several additional RTX 3060-powered notebooks starting at $ 999. These mobile rigs include the MSI GF65, MSI Stealth 15M, and MSI GS66. In the coming months, additional models from more manufacturers will soon be on the market. During the company’s CES presentation, Nvidia executives promised 70 notebook designs with the full range of 3000 series GPUs.

Nvidia’s wallet-enabled RTX 3060 desktop graphics card will be available later this month. On the desktop, the RTX 3060 binds to Nvidia’s RTX 3090, RTX 3080, RTX 3070, and RTX 3060 Ti cards.

