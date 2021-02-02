Microsoft HoloLens 2 has an industrial edition for hardcore environments





Microsoft has announced a new version of the HoloLens smartglasses specifically designed to work in more demanding environments.

The HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is an unconnected mixed reality device designed and tested for use in regulated industrial environments.

The new HoloLens 2 device meets multiple industry standards and comes with a two-year warranty. In addition, it comes with a quick replacement program that minimizes downtime in the event of a problem. Advanced replacement and fast delivery will prevent businesses from using HoloLens smart glasses in the shortest amount of time.

Charlie Han, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft HoloLens, said: “As part of listening and learning, HoloLens 2 is strongly required to work in environments with stringent requirements and environments regulated by industry certifications.

“In the semiconductor and pharmaceutical industries, partners need devices that meet particle emission standards to enter and operate in highly controlled clean room environments. In the energy sector, partners need potentially dangerous environments. I need a device that can function safely with. “

Business use case

With a variety of first-party and third-party mixed reality apps that provide support, HoloLens2 Industrial Edition provides enterprises with remote expert advice, interactive 3D guides to help them complete their tasks, and employees. It can be used to streamline personnel training.

Even before the new industrial version was announced, HoloLens 2 was adopted by various companies. Lockheed Martin used the HoloLens 2 to speed up the production of the Orion spacecraft, and Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust used this device to reduce the time employees are exposed to COVID-19 by as much as 83%.

Microsofts HoloLens 2 Industrial Edition is currently available for pre-order in some markets and will begin shipping by the spring of 2021.

