GeForce RTX 3060 laptop is here, but you have to wait for an affordable laptop





When the first GeForce RTX 30 Series Gaming Laptop was launched last week, we were able to find a large inventory available on machines with RTX 3070 and 3080 for over $ 1,700. Today, the more affordable RTX 3060 laptop has arrived, but it seems to be far less than the more expensive models.

The list of Nvidias-owned RTX 3060 laptops highlights all four MSI models: the $ 1,000 GF65, the $ 1,500 Stealth 15M, the more powerful $ 1,600 Stealth 15M, and the $ 1,800 GS66. .. Unfortunately, nothing is actually available for purchase and everything remains pre-ordered.

Heading to Newegg, some MSI RTX 3060 laptops are pre-ordered. But the good news! Buy a trio of GIGABYTE products now. The $ 1,500 Aorus 15G, the $ 1,600 Aero 15 with a 4K OLED display, and the larger $ 1,700 Aero 17. Razer also offers a version of the popular laptop with the RTX 3060 and the $ 1,700 Razer Blade. And the $ 2,300 Razer Blade Pro features the expensive markup typical of Razers. You can buy it today as well.

Nvidia

GeForce RTX 30 series laptops can support Nvidia Max-Q3.0 technologies such as Advanced Optimus, Resizable BAR (pictured) Dynamic Boost 2.0 and Whisper Mode 2.0.

Most GeForce RTX 3060 laptops available are offered in the form of thin and lightweight machines. This makes sense because PC makers want to put their best (and most premium) feet forward. That said, two notebooks are approaching Nvidias, claiming a starting price of $ 999 for the RTX 3060 laptop. The $ 999.99 MSIG F65 and the $ 1,100 gigabyte G5 mentioned above. Both have very fast displays at 144Hz for MSI and 240Hz for gigabytes, despite their affordability. But sadly, neither model is actually in your hands for a while, with shipping dates March 1st and February 26th, respectively. The models you can buy cost much more.

This is far better than the terrible condition of desktop graphics cards, which remain impossible to find. Even older models have been mercilessly reduced in price. Nonetheless, the deployment of Nvidias RTX 30 series laptops prioritizes expensive hardware over more affordable options, reflecting what it sees from next-generation graphics cards and AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 processor. It seems. It may hurt budget-focused gamers, but these days there is a demand for virtually every PC component or gaming gizmo, which makes a lot of business sense. Expensive parts mean more profit.

If you want to get a gaming notebook, check out these RTX 3070 and 3080 laptops that you can buy now. Keep in mind that some fundamental changes in the RTX 30 series have made it difficult to buy a gaming laptop.

Note: There may be a small fee for purchasing something by clicking on the link in the article. For more information, please read our affiliate link policy.

