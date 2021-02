Xbox compares the height of Resident Evil 8 Lady Dimitresque with the Master Chief

The Xbox social media page has a size comparison comparing Master Chief and Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitresque.

Now, even the Xbox joins the height obsession with Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu by comparing her size to Halo’s Master Chief and some Xbox products. The villainous tall woman in Resident Evil’s next entry first began raiding the Internet a few weeks ago. Of course, her towering physique became a major concern for almost everyone, and Capcom began to clean the air all at once.

According to Tomonori Takano, art director of Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu is about 9 feet high and 6 inches high. That number also takes into account the gorgeous hats she wears and her high heels. Such revelations naturally triggered conversations about quite a few other characters in the game. For example, some fans were shocked that Bayonetta’s fascinating title roll was about eight feet high. And as many of you may know, the Master Chief is not exactly small. But next to Lady Dimitrescu, the iconic Halo hero isn’t that impressive.

Xbox today shared an image on Twitter, comparing a 9-foot-tall woman with a relatively small Xbox refrigerator that’s only 5 feet and 8 inches tall. The Xbox Series X’s 11-inch-high real estate is barely noticeable, but it’s also getting a lot of attention in posts. The Xbox UK Instagram page took things a step further by measuring a 7’2 master chief against Lady Dimitrescu’s fairly tall height.

Lady Dimitrescu’s ability to easily dwarf other normally striking characters makes her even more scary. Hearsture seems even more scary given how tall she is compared to Robert Wadlow, the tallest person in human history.

Little is shown about the mysterious figures that occupy the Castle Dimitrescu. Little is known about her equally mysterious daughters. So far, fans have a quick glimpse of them in the trailer, but they play an important role in the Maiden demos currently available for PlayStation 5 players. It’s not yet clear if Capcom will appear in a second demo that says it will be available on all platforms. Fortunately, the wait to fully play Resident Evil Village is almost over.

Resident Evil Village will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S platforms on May 7th.

Source: Xbox, Xbox UK

