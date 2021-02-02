Does HomePod Proximity Notification for iOS 14.4 drive you crazy?Here’s how to turn them off





With the introduction of iOS 14.4, Apple has added new features to HomePod mini owners that make it easier to transfer music and podcast playback from iPhone to iPhone. Devices with U1 chips have a unique proximity feature that vibrates and physically notifies you when your phone approaches your HomePod mini. This is a great feature in theory, but it’s actually very annoying.

If you have a HomePod mini and the latest iPhone running iOS 14.4, you’re probably already experiencing this new feature. When you bring your iPhone closer to your HomePod mini, your iPhone will start vibrating quickly, blurring the display and providing HomePod audio playback control.

This can be very frustrating if you’re constantly using your iPhone near your HomePod mini, as many people have their HomePod and HomePod mini on their desks. Until I found a way to turn off the new U1 HomePod mini handoff feature, I couldn’t use the phone at my desk without experiencing annoying tactile and display effects. After all, disabling this new feature is pretty easy.

Here’s how to turn it off:

Launch “Settings” Tap “General” Tap “AirPlay & Handoff” Turn off “Transfer to HomePod”

This works to disable the normal handoff feature that also works on other iPhones and the original HomePod. However, the new tactile and blur effects specifically for iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro will also be disabled. So if you’re experiencing this new feature and it’s crazy about you, now you know how to stop it.

