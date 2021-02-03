



Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. If you start to feel lonely, we will cover you. There are many dating apps available on Android, but finding the best one is not easy. Well, we did it for you, just to make things a little easier. Dating apps can help you find dates, people to spend time with, and perhaps relationships.

Finding the date through such an application does not have to be easy, you need to be careful. There are many people who use them. Still, with a little luck and tenacity, you may find what you are looking for. In the list below, you can find 10 dating apps that we have carefully selected. These apps are very versatile and all are attractive in their own way. In addition, some additional information about each of them is given below.

Top 10 Best Dating Android App 2021

Below is a summary of the 10 best Android apps in 2021, including download and in-app purchase costs.

Download CostIn-In-app cost (per item) Tinder $ 0.99- $ 299.99 Facebook Datinghappn $ 0.99- $ 144.99OkCupid $ 0.99- $ 179.99MeetMe $ 1- $ 399.99EventbriteBadoo $ 0.99- $ 239.99 Plenty of Fish $ 0.99- $ 399.99 Clover Dating $ 0.99- $ 149.99 Coffee Meets Bagel $ 0.99- $ 179.99 Top 10 Best Android App 2021 Date Download

Below is a little more information about each app, suggestions for the type of user the app is most suitable for, and a direct link for easy download.

All download links will take you to the list in the app’s Google Play store. Users are always encouraged to download the app from Google Play or an authorized app store.

Best Dating Android App for Most Users TinderPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 6.0+

Tinder is a very popular dating app and probably the most famous app in the world. It’s a very modern dating app and it’s very easy to use. Once loaded, you’ll see the profiles of people nearby. You can set the distance to track people with this app so that they are not too far away. In either case, you need to swipe left or right on the displayed profile.

If you like what you see, swipe in one direction, and if you don’t like it, swipe in the other. If you swipe the right way and the person on the other side does the same, you can start chatting with him / her. At that point, you can start to get to know each other, and perhaps even meet. Keep in mind that Tinder is well known for finding food stalls one night. There are also quite a few spam accounts.

Download The Tinder

Best Dating Android App for Facebook Users FacebookDatingPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: Depends on Device

Facebook Dating is not an app in itself. This is part of Facebook’s main app for Android. This service is probably very attractive to those who are already using Facebook. It’s very convenient, you don’t need to download new apps, or anything like that. Also, quite a few people are already using Facebook Dating. You can also register for the service from the following linked website dedicated to Facebook Dating.

You can create a profile via Facebook Dating to see nearby events and view matches based on several factors. One of them is which page you like. This service will try to find what you like and suggest a match. If you are a Facebook user, it is worth a try. Many people use Facebook for this kind of thing anyway, so … for some, this just makes things easier.

Facebook dating

Download Facebook

Best Dating Android App to Find Matcheshappn Near Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

happn is a great app for finding nearby dates. However, this app works in a fairly special way. When you install it and cross the path with someone else using the app, their profile will appear in your app. In that case, you can send a Flash Note. Well, if the other side likes you and wants to communicate with you, you can go. At that point, you can chat or make a video call.

Please note that this app also works well for regular matchmaking for nearby people. Like most apps on the list, you have free access to basic features, but you’ll have to pay for other features. As used by so many people, this app is definitely worth a look and there is a pretty interesting way to find your date. The UI of the app is also really nice and fun to use. This is a plus.

Download happn

Best Dating Android App for Finding People with Similar Interests OkCupidPrice: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 5.0+

If similar interests are of paramount importance to you, OkCupid is and should be an excellent choice. OkCupid is one of the most popular dating apps for good reason. There are many users and there is a more traditional dating approach. The app asks you some questions to find the right match for you. So it will try to match your interests based on your answer.

OkCupid also offers a more modern approach to dating if it’s your preference. It comes with a variety of features, such as swiping a profile. However, many of the great features are hidden behind paywalls and you have to pay to access them. However, if you don’t mind the additional features, you can use this app for free if you want.

Download OkCupid

Android dating app with the best UI design MeetMePrice: Free download In-app purchase: Yes Android version: 4.3+

MeetMe is one of the best looking dating apps on the list. It comes with the latest UI for easy navigation and at the same time looks beautiful. The UI also hides some interesting features. MeetMe is another dating app that depends on your location to find the right match for you. You can also “flirt” with people, talk to them, and even video hang out.

It also has all the basic features you would expect. Keep in mind that MeetMe isn’t just a dating app, it’s an app for meeting people. As a result, some people actually use it to find people to talk to or find new friends. MeetMe has some issues with fake profiles. This is noteworthy in case something is encountered. Aside from that, it’s a great app worth trying.

Download MeetMe

Android Eventbrite’s Best Indirect Dating App Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: No Android Version: 5.0+

Eventbrite isn’t the first app that comes to mind when the topic of dating apps emerges. why? Well, this isn’t exactly a dating application, but it can serve that purpose. Eventbrite offers a great opportunity to meet new people by offering options for what to do in your area. That way, you can actually meet people and eventually create something from them.

After all, meeting people in real life is always the best way to communicate. This app offers concert ideas, sporting events, conventions, and various other opportunities to meet new people. Eventbrite is a very simple yet functionally designed app. The app works really well and is free to use. This app has no hidden features such as paywalls.

Download Eventbrite

Best Android app for dating in terms of features Badoo Price: Free download In-app purchase: Yes Android version: 5.0+

Badoo is another great app for both meeting and dating new people. However, most people try to find a date using this app, which definitely serves its purpose. It’s also one of the most popular apps on the list. Besides, it’s one of the most feature-rich apps on the list. Please note that some of these features are hidden behind paywalls and you will have to pay to access them.

So how does it work? Now, Badoo works just like a regular dating app. It suggests to you people who are close to you, and you can choose whether you want to talk to them. The app also allows you to video chat with people you meet. We also provide a profile verification system. Badoo automatically detects and blurs explicit photos as well. The design of the app is also pretty good.

Download Badoo

Best Date Android App Alternative for TinderPlenty of Fish Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: Depends on Device

Plenty of Fish is a dating app with a pretty funny name. This app behaves differently, but is a great alternative to Tinder. This app provides a unique icebreaker to start a conversation and focuses on finding singles near you. The app also allows you to send messages to people for free. This is not true for all apps on the list.

The app will do its best to find matches with common interests. There are also some filters available. The app also uses a voting system similar to Tinder in a way. This app isn’t completely free, as marketing materials may make you believe, but the most important feature is free. The app’s UI is also good enough and the app works very well overall.

Download lots of fish

Best Dating with Free ChatClover Dating Price Android App: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 4.4+

Clover Dating is yet another dating app that offers free chat. This app offers a variety of opportunities such as setting dates, joining the mixer, searching for events and more. This is more traditional than most other apps on this list. The name of the app is “Clover Date”, but you can set it to look only for new friends. There is also an option to let people know that they are not looking for a relationship.

Keep in mind that Clover Dating isn’t as popular as Tinder or any other app on the list, so you may have trouble finding people in your area. It’s becoming more and more popular day by day, so it’s worth at least a blow, as there are so many to offer. The development company also did a really good job with the UI here, it stands out from the others, but it still looks really good.

Download Clover Date

Best Dating Android App for MatchesCoffee Meets Bagel Curation List Price: Free Download In-App Purchase: Yes Android Version: 6.0+

Coffee Meets Bagel is probably the most interesting dating app you’ve ever seen. Few people think this is a dating app based on that name. Still, it’s a very attractive app, especially if you’re looking for a handpicked list of matches. This app sends such a list every day at noon. This is a great way to stay involved in the process and at the same time provide information.

If a match is found, you are allowed to chat with that person in a private chat room. This is actually a great app for those who are very busy and don’t have time to tinker with the date app. Check out our hand-picked list and find someone you like, and that’s it. If the person likes you, you are participating. The app has some features that require payment, but it’s free to use.

Download Coffee Meets Bagel

