Tesla’s next car may support ultra-wideband unlocking on iPhone





The leaked Tesla FCC document shared by The Verge supports Tesla’s next car with Ultra Wideband, the technology built into the latest iPhones and cars, improving the accuracy of unlocking cars on smartphones. It suggests that.

In September, Tesla submitted documentation on new key fobs, controllers, and endpoints that will be installed inside the vehicle frame and cabin. Some of these support ultra-wideband communication. Tesla uses an ultra-wideband standard-based implementation, so it should be compatible with the technology-supported iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models when it comes to Tesla vehicles in the end.

Apple’s iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 devices are equipped with a U1 chip that supports ultra-wideband technology to improve spatial awareness and indoor location detection. Apple likens Ultra Wideband to a “living room-scale GPS” and is designed for accurate proximity tracking.

Currently, Apple uses the U1 chip to use the directional AirDrop feature to interact with the U1-powered HomePod mini to pass songs, but otherwise it’s not very effective. In the future, Apple plans to use the U1 chip for AirTags, with applications such as vehicle integration.

There’s no clear word that Tesla’s ultra-wideband implementation works on the iPhone, but Tesla already has an iPhone app that allows Tesla owners to lock and unlock their cars, among other features. According to FCC documents, Tesla’s ultra-wideband feature more accurately determines how far a person is from the car for unlocking and activation purposes, and Tesla describes it as safer. I will.

Future Tesla vehicles will include several ultra-wideband endpoints in the vehicle for proper position triangulation and to determine if a person is inside or outside the vehicle, these are Apple’s iPhones. You may be able to interface with.

Other automakers are also working on ultra-wideband technology that works with the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models. BMW announced in January that it is working on Digital Key Plus, a new Ultra Wideband version of the Apple Car Keys feature. It is designed to allow the driver to unlock and start the vehicle without having to remove the iPhone from his pocket or bag.

BMW’s Ultra Wideband technology will be incorporated into the iX electric vehicle, which will be launched in Europe in late 2021 and in North America in early 2022.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos