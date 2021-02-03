Huawei Harmony OS 2.0 turns out to be an Android fork with many hurdles





It’s probably not an understatement to say that Huawei is desperately trying to survive in the midst of US sanctions. From networking businesses to smartphones, the future of Chinese companies is volatile in the new political balance of the United States. They need desperate measures in a desperate era, and Huawei’s Harmony OS sounds like one such bold move, but instead it’s a deceptive case. It turns out that.

There was already a hint that HarmonyOS version 2, which will be available on smartphones later this year, could actually be just Android with different skins, like Amazon’s Fire OS. Some might point out that HarmonyOS 2.0 for mobile phones is still in beta, but given Huawei’s goal schedule and the sophisticated features it already has, it looks like a finished product. It feels like. Surprisingly, it was only possible because Huawei was actually using the finished product.

Ars Technica’s Ron Amadeo took the risk of accessing the Harmony OS 2.0 SDK and device emulator to dig deeper into the platform. In a nutshell, Harmony OS 2.0 is about the same version of Android that Huawei ships to mobile phones with the EMUI skin on top. The difference is that I tried to remove all references to Android from my phone, but unfortunately for Huawei, I can’t hide everything anyway.

But even more worrisome is the process that Amadeo had to take to access these developer tools, such as sending personal information such as copies of passports and credit cards. Journalists believe that they are actually streaming 720p video from a real phone connected to Huawei’s “intranet”, but for all that risk, developers are running an emulator running on a remote server in China. Can only be accessed. Similar to Stadia, but instead of playing a game, play an Android emulator with modified skins.

On the other hand, it’s really understandable that Huawei is going to launch the Harmony OS as an Android fork as a kind of migration phase, and as Amazon has proven, there’s nothing illegal about it either. On the other hand, it’s pretty deceptive to sell it from scratch as a completely new operating system and not allow it to work, not to mention the property of others. To make matters worse, the annoying and worrying process that developers have to go through to access the tool is just to flag more about its role in state-sponsored espionage.

