Watch Tim Cook tackle data privacy at CPDP conference





Apple unveiled a video of CEO Tim Cook’s opening remarks at the Privacy & Data Protection (CPDP) conference at European Computers last week in Brussels on Tuesday. This is an annual meeting focused on privacy and technology.

Cook’s 12-minute video, originally aired online on January 28, addresses many pressing issues related to data privacy and information security. Apple’s chief also criticized companies that would benefit from collecting customer data.

“At the moment of disinformation and conspiracy theory caused by algorithms, we can no longer turn a blind eye to the theory of technology that all engagements are good engagements and the longer they are, the better. The purpose is to collect as much as possible. ” “Too many people are still asking questions, how much can we escape?” What are the consequences when they need to ask? ”

He later added that “a social dilemma cannot be a social catastrophe.”

In his CPDP speech, Cook outlined Apple’s technology and efforts to reduce tracking and unnecessary snooping. This is a larger privacy gear that has become a major initiative of the company in recent years. App Tracking Transparency is one of Apple’s weapons tools.

Announced last year and initially planned to debut on iOS 14, ATT will opt out of users from ad tracking services by default, and developers will need to get explicit permission before applying the tracking tool. .. With the release of iOS 14.5, Apple will begin enforcing new rules in early spring.

Facebook resented the possibility of getting users’ consent to track ads, arguing that ATT would have a negative impact on businesses that rely on ad revenue. Social networks are reportedly considering antitrust allegations against iOS changes, but for now, we’re happy to discuss this issue in public opinion courts.

Cook also discusses law amendments and the European GDPR in his speech.

