PC case ignites, company manager finally apologizes





There have been months of complaints that one of the products of the PC case company NZXTs is on fire. This week, the company finally apologized and removed the case from the store.

The problem was basically with the H1 case, which is a very large Xbox Series X-like box. According to OC3D reports, the screws on the H1 PCIe riser card are causing a short circuit, causing sparks, smoke, and burning H1 PCIe riser cards.

One owner managed to photograph a short circuit that was completely occurring in the subsequent flames.

After initially failing to address the issue when first reported last year, NZXT finally proposed PC hardware, after proposing a half-finished fix that included replacing some metal screws with some nylon screws. Thanks to the increasing pressure from the site, they issued their statement with the company’s site and took more concrete steps to get it right.

The statement looks like this (my emphasis):

For our community

I’m sorry.

Nylon screws were not the perfect solution to the danger of H1 fire. They did not address the root cause of the problem. It does not consider scenarios where someone could unknowingly replace a nylon screw with a metal screw. Our practice did not meet the quality that our community came to expect from us.

Remove H1 from the NZXT store and NZXT BLD. We planned to ship a PCIe Gen3 riser assembly redesigned for the current H1 to help install it for those who need it.

From now on, we have started a more robust and thorough design process. From initial design to QA to additional testing, we are committed to both product quality and addressing customer concerns.

Thanks to Steve from Gamers Nexus. He and his team drew our attention to the problem of someone replacing nylon screws with metal screws and increased the urgency surrounding them.

