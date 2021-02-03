Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Specifications, Features, Price, Camera, etc.





Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max (Youtube / sakitech)

The iPhone 12 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy are currently one of the hottest phone battles. People are asking which phone is worth buying, as the two phones are basically launched at the same time.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Price

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is cheaper than its predecessor, the Galaxy S20. The iPhone 12 Pro Max costs about $ 1,099, but it costs about $ 1,199.

However, upgrading the Galaxy S21 Ultra to 256GB is cheaper because it costs only $ 50. For the iPhone 12 Pro Max, you’ll have to pay an additional $ 100 for 256GB of storage.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Design

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features a new contour-cut camera design that blends the camera into the back of the glass. It has a smooth appearance. It measures approximately 6.5 x 2.97 x 0.35 inches and weighs approximately 8.08 ounces, making it taller, thicker, and heavier than the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max measures 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches and weighs 8.03 ounces. According to TechRadar, the iPhone 12 Pro Max has flat edges, but the Galaxy S21 Ultra has more curves.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is superior in terms of durability and water resistance. The iPhone’s ceramic shielded display is designed to offer four times the drop performance of other iPhones. The Galaxy S21 Ultra is only 1.5 meters, but the phone has a higher IP68 water resistance rating of 6 meters.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Display

The Galaxy S21 Ultra wins the brightness. Recorded 821 knit readings compared to the 654 knit on the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple’s color reproduction was successful as it reached 84.8% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Meanwhile, according to PhoneArena, the Galaxy S21 Ultra managed 81.4%.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Camera

The Galaxy S21 Ultra has four rear lenses and a long-lasting autofocus sensor. It has a main 108MP camera, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a dual 10MP telephoto lens, one with 3x optical zoom and the other with 10x optical zoom.

The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, features a main 12MP sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 12MP telephoto zoom lens with a 2.5x optical zoom. There are also LiDAR sensors that are useful for portraits and photography in the dark.

Both the Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max cameras are great, but they are great in many areas. The Galaxy S1 Ultra has excellent zoom performance as the lens pushes further. The images on the iPhone 12 Pro Max are good for 12x zoom, but that’s as much as the phone camera can.

Galaxy S21 Ultra and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Battery Life

The battery of the Galaxy S21 Ultra lasts 11 hours and 25 minutes. The iPhone 12 Pro Max, on the other hand, lasts 10 hours and 53 minutes. When the screen mode is set to Adaptive, the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s run time has been reduced to 10 hours and 7 minutes.

According to Digital Trend, the Galaxy S21 Ultra can charge up to 56% in just 30 minutes, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max can only reach 47% in 30 minutes.

Whatever you want to buy, you won’t lose because both phones have their own strengths.

