“Apex Legends” Season 8 Map Rotation Updates: RP, Landscape Changes and more!





Season 8 of Apex Legends brings new and exciting updates that make it easier for players to earn RP. Shooting games are said to temporarily remove the world edge from rotation.

(Photo: Screenshot of @PlayApex’s Twitter post) “Apex Legends” Season 8 brings a fairer rank game!Landscape changes and other updates

According to the latest Dot Esports report, next season is expected to offer fairer matches, landscape changes, opportunities to win RP and more! The game modifies the RP system to allow players to participate in more equal battles, as well as kicking off King Canyon and moving to Olympus in March.

Here are some of the changes you need to know to prepare for the next season 8 of the game to give you more ideas.

“Apex Legend” Season 8 Map Changes

Express UK reported that it features a major update to the Kings Canyon map. “Kings Canyon has made some new additions to the map’s footprint, refurbished and expanded,” said Respawn Entertainment.

(Photo: Screenshot of @Leah_Augustine’s Twitter post) “Apex Legends” Season 8 brings a fairer rank game!Landscape changes and other updates

Early in the development of the Season 6 update for @ PlayApex’s World’s Edge, I tried to take some screenshots. Some, like big buildings, had already begun to get art, but I was able to take early blockout shots from level design. pic.twitter.com/LQNS9WxCKP

— Rear Augustine (@Leah_Augustine) December 3, 2020

“There are also ECHO (Ecological Cleanup and Hazard Outreach) camps, explosives hold, observatory, etc.!” Added company via Express UK.

The game’s developers explained that in the ranked Season 8, they aim to create a healthier top-end with diamonds and above. However, a fairer match can also lead to longer queue times.

The weapon of choice is said to achieve Respawn’s goal by overhauling the RP system and increasing the chances of a good player earning RP. Players are expected to earn points by generating 6 kills and assisting in any match.

The Respawn update is a soft push that allows players who show good skills in the game to return to their ranks or easily move to higher ranks. The game also implements a longer assist threshold. This means that the assist will count up to 10 seconds (from 7.5 seconds) after damaging the target.

Rotate new map

In Apex Legends Season 8, World Edge will also be removed from the ranked map rotations until the end of the season. The first division of competitive play takes place in a modern arena called Kings Canyon. On the other hand, the second one will pass Olympus. This means that Talos Arena is also currently out of the way.

The Diamond Trail will return to battle royale next season. However, this will only be implemented in the next season. Respawn has not yet confirmed when this change will continue. Click here for more information on Season 8 of the game.

