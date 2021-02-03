Google Cloud and AWS: Two very different profit photos





Google Cloud is currently approaching $ 16 billion in annual revenue execution, but Google’s advertising business could subsidize it for the foreseeable future. The mirror image is AWS, which provides operating profit that diminishes Amazon’s core retail business.

Google’s parent company Alphabet has elaborated on how the advertising business is helping to expand the cloud. In the fourth quarter, Google Cloud, which includes platforms, infrastructure and workspaces, posted an operating loss of $ 1.24 billion with revenue of $ 3.83 billion, up from $ 2.61 billion in the previous year.

Amazon founder Bezos gives AWS leader Andy Jassy CEO role and becomes executive chairman | Alphabet surpasses Q4 estimates to increase Google Cloud revenue

Meanwhile, Google Services achieved operating profit of $ 19.06 billion in the fourth quarter with revenue of $ 52.87 billion.

Simply put, Google’s advertising business is helping its cloud ambitions rank third and higher after AWS and Microsoft Azure. But considering the starting point, Google Cloud may not look as good as the advertising business when it comes to profits. Google Cloud results look better, as the valuation of extending the useful life of servers and network equipment will increase operating profit in fiscal year 2021 by approximately $ 2.1 billion.

Google’s fourth quarter snapshot.

Google Cloud operating loss in 2020 was $ 5.61 billion.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said at the earnings call:

We will continue to make disciplined investments to expand our business and improve profitability. Google Cloud achieved 47% year-over-year revenue growth, and GCP growth remained significant in terms of overall cloud growth. In addition, the backlog increased from $ 19 billion in the third quarter to nearly $ 30 billion, almost entirely due to the cloud. We will continue to invest in our business with momentum. These investments in market development organizations have helped to win larger deals, including billions of dollars in 2020. Transactions over $ 250 million have more than tripled over the same period.

Comparing cloud giants is appealing given that they all come from different directions and business models. Amazon is looking to AWS (and increasingly advertising business) to boost the marginal margins of e-commerce. Google Cloud is taking its wealthy advertising business to enter the cloud. If you want to combine Microsoft Azure with its Commercial Cloud, it’s clear that your company’s software footprint has successfully moved to subscription.

AWS achieved revenue of $ 12.74 billion and operating income of $ 3.56 billion in the fourth quarter. Amazon’s retail business (North America and International) achieved $ 3.3 billion in fourth-quarter operating profit against $ 112.8 billion in revenue. In 2020, AWS generated $ 13.53 billion in operating profit, compared to $ 9.37 billion in Amazon retail. Amazon’s retail business needed $ 340.7 billion in revenue to generate its operating profit. AWS needed $ 45.4 billion.

Given the interests of AWS, it’s not surprising that AWS CEO Andy Jassy will take over Jeff Bezos as Amazon’s chief. Bezos will be the executive chair in the third quarter. If you were surprised that Jassy would perform all of Amazon’s operations, you weren’t chasing money.

