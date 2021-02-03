What’s Next in Arlington’s Spiral Tower Amazon Plan





Leaders in Arlington, Virginia will elaborate on what’s next to build Amazon’s ambitious spiral towers.

Amazon’s proposal to add a spiral tower to Arlington, Virginia excited a lot of people to plan for Amazon’s second headquarters, but local leaders said something was “through the county approval process.” He said it was rare to “voyage”.

According to Christian Dorsey, a member of the Arlington County Board of Directors, it is well known for being robust, with many dialogues and various iterations, following the traditional community process in Arlington.

The plan was “certainly not obedient,” he said.

The community process that led to the approval of the Metropolitan Park currently under construction states that Dorsey was truly successful.

According to Dorsey, we look forward to breaking the Phase 2 proposal.

Jack McDougle, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, calls the Amazons PenPlace proposal exciting. This is to participate in projects such as National Landing, Virginia Techs Innovation Campus, the upcoming Potomac Yard subway station, and pedestrian bridges. Or a tunnel connecting Crystal City and Reagan National Airport.

He believes that the Helix Tower, which joins the landscape of historic national monuments such as the Lincoln and Jefferson monuments, will help define the area.

According to McDougle, a mixture of some sort of different world in the middle of all this is really beginning to define the direction our region is heading. We have begun to create a very new vision of what development will look like, what our space will look like, and what multipurpose will look like. It really puts our region, the suburbs of Maryland, Washington DC, and northern Virginia at the forefront of thought leadership, and it’s something we all should be proud of.

The President and Executive Director of the National Landing Business Improvement District praised the innovation of the PenPlace project.

In a news release, Tracy Saig Gabriel symbolizes Amazon’s partners with an indoor / outdoor experience and a bio-friendly approach that rethinks the workplace and marks the innovation of our district. I admire the design.

We appreciate our deep commitment to sustainability and the attractive, people-centric design of our lush, open and accessible urban campuses.

Dorsey, vice chairman of the Metropolitan Washington Government Council, believes that energy and environmental sustainability could be a legacy of Amazon-type investment decades later.

Dorsey believes that projects involving renewable energy to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and help communities fight climate change serve as an example of future development.

We hope that this will be a leader in good design, good environmental sustainability and good inclusiveness with the surrounding area, not only for Arlington but also for the region. I hope it will be a decisive feature of the entire Washington metropolitan area, “says Dorsey.

