Zumba, tennis, boxing, etc.

How do you maintain your training regimen during the blockade? Of course, turn exercise into a video game. The Nintendo Switch is the perfect place to reach your fitness goals for the year while staying safe and indoors.

Fortunately, most of these Switch games don’t require any additional peripherals other than the Joy-Con controller pair that supports motion control included in the handheld device. In some cases, it’s available with just one Joy-Con, so you can enjoy it with others without the need for an additional controller.

Whether you want to use your arms, legs, or whole body for full training, or do something a little more casual, we only have Switch games.

Ring Fit Adventure

Ring Fit Adventure. Credit: Amazon

Ring Fit Adventure uses a variety of real-world exercise routines, from jogging to different muscle stretches and yoga poses, to make your exercises full-length as you travel through different worlds and defeat bodybuilding dragons. Turn into an RPG adventure. All you need (besides the switch) is the Ring-Con accessory included in the game.

You can sweat with 30 minutes of exercise a day, but you can also adjust the intensity and type of exercise you do. At over 100 levels, you can expect it to take months to complete your adventure, but you can also customize your own workout routines and enjoy the various mini-games offered.

Buy Now: $ 91.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 87.95 Amazon UK

Fitness Boxing 2: Rhythm and Exercise

Fitness Boxing 2 Rhythm & Exercise. Credit: Amazon

Combining boxing training and nightclubs, Fitness Boxing 2 lets you grab a Joy-Con pair and dodge jabs, uppercuts, and over 20 catchy pop-tuned beats. It is also possible for two people to play at the same time with one Joy-Con each.

Beyond the boxing beat, you can carry out your daily training routine with the help of nine virtual trainers, each with their own personality and expertise. These trainers can design tasks specifically for you, from light to heavy. Alternatively, you can create your own routine from scratch in free training mode.

Buy Now: $ 49.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 31.99 Amazon UK

Just Dance 2021

Just Dance 2021. Credit: Amazon

The night on the dance floor is still far away. The next best thing is Ubisoft’s long-running Just Dance series. This will allow you to sweat quickly. The new release includes more than 40 tracks including SZA and Justin Timberlakes the Otherside, Rezos Juice and Don’t Start Now.

It’s a game to move everyone in the house, and you don’t have to limit it to two players in Joy-Con. The game can support up to 6 players by tracking your movements with the Just Dance app using your smartphone.

Buy Now: $ 49.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 29.99 Amazon UK

Zumba: Burn

Zumba: Burn it. Credit: Amazon

Just Dance may please the audience overall, but Zumba continues to be an unstoppable force in the fitness world. Compared to the former, the focus is on burning calories by pacing workouts for high-intensity songs and providing a complete cardio session.

Burn It Up is not a casual game. Beginners may be distracted by the instructor’s movements on the screen, but those who can’t get the Zumba fix at the gym, whether they want to play a song or go, with a Joy-Con pair. Relax and dance. Appropriate 60 minute session.

Buy Now: $ 47.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 33.80 Amazon UK

ARMS

ARMS. Credit: Amazon

From the makers of Mario Kart 8, the 3D fighting game ARMS, which stretches out and stands as a champion, is here. Your goals: punch, uppercut, block, throw, and dodge the path to victory.

Of course, you can do all of the above by mashing the buttons, but for a complete fitness experience, Joy-Cons motion controls can help you feel burns quickly.

Buy Now: $ 59.84 Amazon US

Buy Now: 52.21 Amazon UK

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Credit: Amazon

The postponement of last year’s Tokyo Olympics (and the new date of July 2021 looks unstable day by day) was one of the most notable victims of this pandemic. This makes the tie-in of this sports game, first released in November 2019, even more surreal.

There are over 30 events, mainly based on real Olympic events and some retro twists, this is for casual multiplayer fun. But even if you’re waving your arms at a running event or using Joy-Con in badminton and table tennis games, you can at least feel like you’re exercising when playing with motion control.

Buy Now: $ 45.95 Amazon US

Buy Now: 39.99 Amazon UK

Go on vacation

I’m going on vacation. Credit: Amazon

The sports boom of the game started with the Nintendo Wii, but I haven’t seen the Switch equivalent to the Wii Sports Resort yet. Please enter the title of this BANDAI NAMCO.

Go Vacation explores Kawawi Island’s paradise resorts with over 50 mini-games for groups of players (in the same household!), From horseback riding and buggies to kayaking and minigolf. Sure, the motion control activities here offer a lot of training, but a virtual holiday on a paradise island sounds like we can all do it now.

Buy Now: $ 54.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 39.99 Amazon UK

Mario Tennis Aces

Mario Tennis Aces. Credit: Amazon

Tennis is always a staple on Wii Sports, so you can play Mario Tennis Aces with motion control, so it’s worth the admission fee.

However, the game includes a substantive and rewarding single-player story mode. Also, anyone looking for more than swinging a racket against an AI opponent can take advantage of some very powerful trick shots for use with family and friends.

Buy Now: $ 59.99 Amazon US

Buy Now: 69.20 Amazon UK

Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch

Dr. Kawashima’s Nintendo Switch brain training. Credit: Amazon

With a great deal of emphasis on your body’s goals, don’t neglect to bend its gray matter to reduce your brain age. In that regard, this blockbuster brain training game, which gained popularity with Nintendo’s handheld DS system, made a welcome transition to Switch.

From simple math to memory tests, sharpen your head with daily brain exercises. Or spend some time with challenging Sudoku puzzles. The game comes with a stylus only once, but this is not a game intended to work well with Switches Joy-Con.

Buy Now: $ 36.98 Amazon US

Buy Now: 21.99 Amazon UK

