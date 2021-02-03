Google’s rebound advertising revenue spells the big 4Q of the alphabet





San Ramon, CA (AP) — Google’s digital advertising empire is regaining momentum lost in the early stages of the pandemic. Its YouTube video service has grown into a major marketing magnet, and other companies are focusing more on promoting consumers who have spent their money to collaborate. use.

The comeback is Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc. Highlighted the latest quarterly financial results announced on Tuesday.

As always, Alphabet generated all but a small portion of the revenue from Google’s Internet-leading advertising network, but most of the other companies in its portfolio were financially wasted.

Alphabet earned $ 15.2 billion with revenues of $ 56.9 billion between October and December. This shows that it easily exceeds Wall Street analysts’ expectations. The Mountain View, CA company also revealed that changes to make Google’s computer servers and other devices last longer than expected could increase this year’s performance by as much as $ 2.1 billion.

Investors welcomed the news by raising Alphabet’s share price by more than 7% in extended trading. This will set the share to hit a record high during a regular Wednesday session.

Google’s fourth-quarter advertising revenue totaled $ 46.2 billion, up 22% from the year-ago quarter. Growth in the previous quarter was up 10% year-over-year on Google’s advertising revenue between July and September.

These increases came after Google’s advertising revenue fell by 8% during the April-June period of last year, which unfolded after most of the US economy was closed. This is the first time Google’s quarterly advertising revenue has declined from the previous year since it was launched in 2004.

Alphabet Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat told analysts in a conference call, “It was a great end to a difficult year,” and among advertisers, “I’m really happy with the level of activity.” ..

When the pandemic first occurred, advertisers curtailed spending, especially airlines, hotels, cruise ships, and other businesses related to travel. However, recent analysis shows that while travel and hospitality marketing is still down 30% to 40% from pre-pandemic levels, advertising in these sectors hopes people will pave the way later this year. I expect it to recover. Canaccord Genuity.

People travel less often or less than they used to, but watch more videos streamed over the Internet than ever before. This trend has helped to get more attention to YouTube. This is a phenomenon that is spurring more advertising on the most watched video sites in the world.

Advertising on YouTube last quarter was $ 6.9 billion, up 46% from the previous year.

Assuming that the COVID-19 vaccine alleviates the pandemic and the economy can resume as the years go by, Google’s situation is expected to improve from here. Canaccord Genuity predicts that global spending on digital advertising this year will increase by 15% to $ 389 billion. This is more in line with the industry’s annual growth rate over the last decade, except last year when digital advertising spending increased by only 8% due to the pandemic-induced recession.

Google remains in a position to capture most of the digital advertising market, but its advantage comes from several proceedings filed by the U.S. Department of Justice and the State Attorney General for court orders that could dissolve the company. Faces potential challenges to. Or impose reforms that undermine that power.

However, the major federal antitrust proceedings are not scheduled to be tried until September 2023, leaving Google with enough time to get a bigger advertising pie.

