Pioneering 3D printing innovation for floating offshore wind power





Principal Power Image courtesy of Marine-i

02-02-20 2108: 26: 16 by Maritime Executive

Marine-i expert support helps 3D printing specialist J-Supplied develop large-scale technologies to manufacture custom-made components for the floating offshore wind industry, including custom-designed turbine blades. doing. Funded by the European Regional Development Fund, Marine-i aims to support the growth of the marine technology sector in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly by maximizing research and innovation potential. I will.

Based in Cornwall, J-Supplied is highly regarded as a 3D printing machine provider and 3D printing product manufacturer. With the advent of offshore wind as a major strategic growth area for the South West England marine technology industry, the company’s managing director, Martin Jewel, diversified into this area, as explained: Prompted.

“Currently, the ability to print large, small quantities of products is limited by the equipment on the market. Normally, these can only produce products up to a 3m x 1m footprint. To address this issue. We have identified the offshore renewable energy sector as the focus of our major innovation projects. Our vision is to enable 5-axis robotic 3D printers to produce very large products such as turbine blades in “warehouse size”. To have a gantry. This will break new ground for our industry. “

Marine-i is a comprehensive package of RD & I support focused on market analysis by Marine-i partner Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, the most important commercial opportunities for floating offshore wind technology, and University of Plymouth Digital. We offer custom research. Fab labs to develop processes that optimize this new technology. Professor Lars Johanning of the University of Exeter, Marine-i’s lead partner, said: “J-Supplied needs to applaud the scale and ambition of their thinking. This new process is not only a major commercial opportunity for business, but also a major part of the global floating offshore wind industry. It brings benefits. “

A special online workshop will be held on February 10th to explore how 3D printing will be used in the manufacture of wind turbine blades. You will have the opportunity to hear from leading experts and help shape future cross-border and innovative projects in this area.

