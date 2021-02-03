OPPO Find X3 Pro Leak is a hint of a 25x zoom macro lens that acts as an on-device microscope





I have a love-hate relationship with the macro camera on my smartphone. On the one hand, getting really close to the subject helps to click on the close-up shot. However, the vast majority of smartphone makers just throw in 2MP macro snappers just to add another camera, and of course, the close-up shots they capture are rarely valid. However, the upcoming OPPO Find X3 Pro flagship has the potential to pave the way with a 25x zoom macro camera.

OPPO’s approach is familiar to the Poco F2 Pro’s telemacro camera, but much more powerful.

According to Leakster’s Evan Blass (via Voice), OPPO Find X3 Pro has a 3-megapixel macro lens that can be placed as a “microscope” on the device with a 25x zoom. Leak doesn’t provide any further details about the mechanism, but the idea sounds familiar to what the Poco F2 Pro provided with the 5MP telemacro camera. The Poco F2 Pro’s tele-macro camera basically allows you to take macro shots without getting too close to the subject, so the camera is well lit and the picture is crisp and crisp. You can see the details in the video below.

With OPPO Find X3 Pro and its 3 megapixel macro camera, users can zoom in 25x without getting too close to the subject. Results have not yet been confirmed, but it may be possible to capture more surface details compared to what can be achieved with a typical 2-megapixel macro camera.

OPPO Find X3 Pro offers Snapdragon 888, 120Hz OLED panel, 30W wireless charging support

As for the rest of the camera hardware, OPPO Find X3 Pro is reported to have a 50-megapixel primary camera centered around the Sony IMX766 image sensor, alongside a 13MP telephoto camera with 2x optical zoom output. I will. The leaked rendering revealed a fairly unique take of the camera hump that looked like a rear panel bump rather than a clear camera island. And yes, it looks weird!

OPPO Find X3 Pro reportsly has a built-in Snapdragon 888 and a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65-watt SuperVO OC2.0 wired and 30W VOOC Air wireless charging. On the front is a 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, and Android 11 handles it on the software side. OPPO Find X3 Pro – alongside Find X3 Neo and Find X3 Lite – is rumored to be available next month.

Nadeem Sarwar Ive has been writing about consumer technology for over three years, using names such as NDTV and Beebom. Besides taking up the latest news, we confirmed a fair share of devices from smartphones and laptops to smart home devices. He also interviewed tech executives and appeared as a host for YouTube videos, talking about the latest and greatest gadgets.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos