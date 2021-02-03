OPPO Find X3 Pro camera looks ready to take smartphone photos to a new level »EFTM





Last month, we introduced some new press-rendered images from OPPO Find X3 Pro. This shows not only the strange looking camera bumps, but also the large lenses that will be installed in OPPO’s 2021 flagship smartphone. Today, the same source, Evan Blass via Voice.com, revealed more images, as well as details on the Find X3 Pro’s camera system.

The new camera bump, called the “crater” design, is internally advertised by OPPO as a major technical achievement. The configuration of the imaging system was also revealed with the two unreleased 50MP Sony IMX766 sensors that make up the ultra-wide-angle lens and the primary lens.

The 3MP macro lens that comes with these lenses is flashed and allows for a 25x zoom that OPPO calls the “microscope” on the device. The fourth lens in the rear camera module is a 13MP telephoto lens with a 2x optical zoom. This is the same lens that came with the Find X2 Pro.

There are rumors that OPPO Find X3 Pro will also bring under-display selfie cameras to the market. This is a bit unbelievable, but I certainly hope it is true.

Other rumored specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, a 6.7-inch 120Hz refresh rate 2K AMOLED display, 12GB of RAM, 256GB of onboard storage, SuperVOOC 2.0 65W fast wired charging, and VOOC Air 30W fast wireless charging.

Find X3 Pro and its siblings Neo and Lite will be available in March. We will arrive at Down Under the following month. OPPO has made significant improvements to smartphone cameras in recent years. Will this year be the year to bring best-in-class cameras to market?

OPPO Find X3 Pro camera looks ready to take smartphone photos to a new level

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos