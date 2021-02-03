How a pandemic of eight hospital executives facilitated innovation in medical IT





Katie Adams and JackieDrees-Tuesday, February 2, 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic will accelerate innovation in hospitals across the country and further improve technological response by forcing new digitally focused care delivery methods to be adopted after the pandemic has subsided. Paved the way.

Below, eight hospital and healthcare innovation leaders explore how healthcare innovation trends have grown during the pandemic.

Question: Do you think the pandemic has fueled innovation in medical IT?

Dr. Richard Zane, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, UCHealth, Aurora, Colorado: You no longer need to precede the term “telehealth” or “virtual health” with an asterisk or warning. This isn’t “virtual care,” “virtual health,” or “virtual telemedicine,” it’s just real technology-enabled care.

Dr. Klaus Taupe Jensen, Chief Digital Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York City: The real game changer isn’t really just medical IT, it’s a fusion of clinical, digital, and technological changes. The overall innovation promoted by. When we turn our collective mind to problems and opportunities, we can do much more than any of us can do alone.

Eduardo Conrado, Executive Vice President, Chief Strategy Officer and Innovation Officer, Ascension: An end-to-end patient experience with multiple touchpoints digitized, contactless payment scheduling and mobile registration priorities There was a significant change in. Check in at home and, of course, see a doctor. For those who choose to visit a clinic or emergency room, or who have to visit based on their condition, digital tools allow patients to avoid the waiting room and instead quickly at the allotted time. Features such as a waiting list feature to help you appear, enabling a better experience there-pass the assigned lab directly. In addition, remote patient monitoring allows patients with ongoing illness to return home and remain intimately connected to clinical resources until recovery.

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and confirmed our thinking on digital health. It is clear that both virtual care and remote patient monitoring remain here, which provides tremendous clarity in our technology strategy.

Sara Vaezy, Chief Digital Strategy and Business Development Officer, Providence, Renton, WA: A pandemic that revolutionizes a huge number of patients and providers to overcome key recruitment hurdles in months instead of years Exposed to various technology solutions. It also increases risk tolerance within the healthcare system and can permanently change the regulatory landscape. This gives you more freedom in your new model of care and how you pay for it.

However, the urgency of responding to healthcare systems is also increasing as disruptors such as Amazon and CVS are accelerating the hard work they previously needed to gain a foothold.

Lisa Prasad, Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer, Henry Ford Health System (Detroit): Incredible new solutions have been introduced to quickly overcome recruitment hurdles. But at a basic level, the pandemic has allowed us to return to our values ​​and priorities. We carried out the project from different perspectives on the return on investment. We worked better, solved problems together, struggled together, and survived together.

Chief Innovation Officer, LifeBridge Health, Baltimore, Maryland: Pandemic removes everyone’s excuses for why telemedicine doesn’t work and instead focuses on how and why telemedicine works Can now be applied. Prior to the pandemic, most traditional physical store providers in the industry saw telemedicine as a threat and tended to focus on its shortcomings. Not surprisingly, they quickly pointed out why telemedicine is not ideal or even “dangerous” for “most” encounters. The payer has always been wary of the possibility of unchecked overuse of telemedicine, so he sang the same song.

Of course, during the pandemic, all of this changed, and virtually all healthcare providers were forced to accept telemedicine to survive economically, with payers reimbursing it in terms of regulation and public relations. I was forced to. Behold, telemedicine is actually completely safe and probably better than visiting directly for many types of encounters. Nothing has changed. The excuses simply disappeared and the power of the free market was finally allowed to take hold.

Pankaj Jandwani, MD, Chief Innovation Officer, MidMichigan Health (Midland, MI): Pandemics force a large number of ideas, especially previously in line for resource prioritization and clinician involvement. I took action. When a pandemic occurred, everyone set out to provide an easy way to virtually connect to patients. The ultimate impetus came to CMS and other payers who offer par value reimbursement for virtual visits. As you know, successful innovation requires people to follow new processes, not just technology.

Tom Andriola, Vice President of IT and Data at the University of California, Irvine: Innovation is always there. What the pandemic has done is to accelerate progress. Throughout, our entire organization has shown different sets of urgency, open mind, and risk tolerance. In the words of Vladimir Lenin, it led to “there are decades when nothing happens, and there are weeks when decades happen.”

