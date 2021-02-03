Electric, Shmelectric: Cadillac Announces 2022 CT5-V and CT4-V Black Wing Super Sedan | News





2022 Cadillac CT4-V Black Wing

Remember all the stories that Cadillac pushed about how to become GM’s premium electric brand in the future? How are you looking for something comparable to Tesla in terms of technology, style and buyers? Yeah, well, apparently we all need to put it on hold. The brand has unveiled two ultra-high performance cars in 2022 for those who want a 200, so it’s not completely over trying to stick to the old way smidgen-plus mph’s American luxury sedan, both. New models that mentally inherit the mantle left by the CTS-V, which has now departed: CT5-V Black Wing and CT4-V Black Wing.

CT5-V Black Wing: The Last Gasp of the Crazy V-8?

First, the big gun: Based on the 2022 Cadillac CT5-V (now a mid-range performance model, what Cadillac once called the V Sport Trim), the CT5-V Black Wing significantly improves performance. Let me do it. The main reason for this is a hand-assembled, supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where GM also manufactures the Chevrolet Corvette. A carryover from the essentially obsolete CTS-V, this engine has a significant amount of internal adjustments primarily to its airflow and exhaust, but also features a new supercharger. The result is Cadillac’s most powerful engine ever manufactured, with 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft torque.

It delivers its power to the rear wheels via a standard 6-speed manual transmission or an optional 10-speed automatic (all-wheel drive is not provided). The automatic uses a torque converter, but Cadillac says it can fine-tune it for maximum performance and shift faster than many dual clutch units. At the rear, a new electronic limited slip differential is placed in a lightweight aluminum housing (instead of heavy cast iron) to manage power distribution between the rear wheels. This can be coordinated with the new electronic performance traction management system.

Below that, there are some structural improvements, such as reinforcements to reinforce the chassis and large, thick suspension bushings. GM’s superior Magnetic Ride Control Adaptive Shock is now standard in 4.0 outfits and has been retuned. The braking system has also been upgraded, with a huge 15.7 x 1.4 inch front rotor stopped by a 6-piston Brembo caliper and a 14.7 x 1.1 inch rear rotor grabbed by a 4-piston Brembo. According to the brand, these are the largest brakes ever installed in a Cadillac, but if you need a lightweight carbon ceramic system with better thermal management, you can use one as well. The braking system is associated with two drive modes, My-Mode and V-Mode, allowing the driver to change performance characteristics and pedal feel. There is also a line lock feature to assist in launch control efforts on the drag strip.

Some obvious Easter eggs are designed underneath the CT5-V Black Wing, with a quad exhaust sticking out from behind. Of course, most people are unlikely to see them unless the car is in the elevator. Exterior styling also includes new primary and secondary grilles, rear spoilers, front splitters, midbody panels, rear diffuser balance, fender vents, rocker extensions and other upgrades. There are also wider fenders to accommodate the wider wheels, tires and track widths of the Black Wing. The grill and vent are working. Many of them lead to improved cooling and the addition of radiators. Some are for thermal extraction and some are useful for aerodynamics. Available carbon fiber packages further reduce lift. There are a variety of colors, including regular black, gray and white, but there are also pops such as blue, red and orange. Brembo calipers are available in four colors: gray, blue, red and bronze. The wheels are staggered 19-inch front and rear alloys and are fitted with specially designed Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber.

Inside, there are more upgrades, including unique piping and colored French stitch sheets. The base, middle and high level interior grades each have their own trim and are a mix of leather, suede and carbon fiber. The large 12-inch digital display can be reconfigured according to the mode you’re using, but it also has a customizable panel that shows performance time, lap timer, and more, all with its own Blackwing graphics. A head-up display is standard equipment, and a high-performance steering wheel with carbon fiber accents is an option. Blackwing’s unique interior details, such as the carbon fiber seatback and headrests designed to hold the helmet without pushing the head forward, are very interesting. It’s often overlooked in truck-enabled vehicles.

2022 CT4-V Black Wing: Small and Spanky

The CT5-V Blackwings-themed downsizing is the CT4-V Blackwing, a subcompact sedan from the Cadillac lineup. Intended to be the spiritual successor to the fire-breathing ATS-V, it features an upgraded twin-turbo 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 472 horsepower and 445 lb-ft of torque. Similar to the CT5-V Black Wing, the engine powers the rear wheels via either a 6-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic. According to Cadillac, it also has a Cadillac engine, but like the large V8 engine, it received a thorough massage, mainly focusing on airflow and engine heat management, to improve output.

Because the CT4 and CT5 share a common chassis, many of the features of the CT5-V Blackwing also exist in smaller brothers, including the new Electronic Limited Slip Differential, 6-piston Brembo front brakes, and 4-piston Brembo rear brakes. I will. Small rotor, front 15.0 x 1.3 inches, rear 13.4 x 1.1 inches, no carbon ceramic availability), suspension and chassis upgrades, standard magnetic ride control 4.0, forged alloy wheels (18 inches instead of 19 inches)). The styling changes are the same, with an emphasis on improving aerodynamics, improving powertrain and brake cooling, reducing lift, widening the car and covering thicker Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires. I will. Similar to the CT5-V Black Wing, you can opt for a carbon fiber package that gives your party more aggressive styling and aerodynamics.

The internal changes are similar to the CT5-V Black Wing changes. The interior trim package is available in three grades, but with less standard equipment than the CT5-V Black Wing. Standard faux leather and genuine leather, regular steering wheel instead of CT5 Black Wing upgrade wheels, small touch screens (8 “and 10”, etc. Both cars feature a standard 12-inch reconfigurable gauge cluster with black wing-inspired styling, but the CT4-V does not offer a heads-up display.

Currently on sale, arriving later this year

Orders for the new Black Wing will begin today, February 1st, with delivery scheduled for late summer and a pandemic. The price has also been announced. The CT4-V Black Wing starts at $ 59,990 and the large CT5-V Black Wing starts at $ 84,990 (price includes destination). Claiming that Cadillac’s future is electricity, GM recently announced plans to stop selling small cars with internal combustion engines by 2035. These may be the last hurray for Cadillac’s traditional performance cars that burn all sorts of dinosaur juices. It is recommended to get em as much as possible.

The editorial department of Cars.coms is the source of car news and reviews. In line with Cars.com’s longstanding ethical policy, editors and reviewers will not accept gifts or free travel from car makers. The editorial department is independent of Cars.com’s advertising, sales, and sponsored content department.

Detroit Bureau Chief Aaron Braggman grew up in the Detroit region, comes from a family of cars, and is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan.Mail Aaron

