High-speed rail key to making Chicago an innovation hub





The United States needs a federal-level program for a passenger rail system that connects all major cities with high-speed, frequent trains. Creating such a program is like providing us with an interstate highway system and should be a top priority for the Biden administration.

But we can’t afford to wait for federal leadership. There are many immediate opportunities to reinvent Chicago by significantly upgrading the transportation system.

The highway from Chicago to Detroit is a great starting point. The corridor currently operated by Amtrak’s Wolverine Line is packed with some of America’s most innovative businesses. Backed by a nearby world-class research university, Ann Arbor and Detroit are new centers for high-tech innovation, and Ford is creating a new “mobility hub” at the refurbished Michigan Central Station near downtown Detroit. .. Bloomberg recently ranked Ann Arbor third on the list of “new top technology hubs.”

A common misconception about high-speed rail is that it mainly connects major end cities. In fact, it connects communities of all sizes to connecting corridors. For example, medium-sized cities such as Ann Arbor, Battle Creek, and Kalamazoo (which are likely to stop on the Chicago-Detroit route) will benefit from an increased flow of people, ideas, and capital between Chicago and Detroit. Probably. These synergies turn the corridor into a collaborative greenhouse, mutual pollination of ideas, and innovation.

Once that backbone is in place, cities such as Toronto, Cleveland, Indianapolis, and Madison (cities with their own big ambitions) can be added to build a high-speed rail network in a thriving region. It has transformed the Midwest into a global technology and innovation powerhouse, and Chicago is the center and soul of a tightly connected regional network.

The idea of ​​high-speed rail as a future-oriented solution seems to go against grain, as the number of passengers on trains has plummeted over the past year in a pandemic. However, high-speed trains are perfectly adapted to the development of the US economy.

Companies like Google, Amazon, and Facebook are doubling their plans to increase their presence in New York for reasons. They could be deployed almost anywhere at a lower cost, as Amazon showed in the competition to build a second headquarters in 2018. However, there was no incentive compared to the benefits of being located in a dense city. Clustering highly skilled workers in one place increases innovation and productivity. This is mainly because there are many face-to-face interactions, especially random interactions.

These so-called “collisions” stimulate creativity. As the two McKinsey analysts write, “the clash of ideas and perspectives facilitates unconventional collaboration and the emergence of new solutions to challenging challenges.” As a result, clustering and conflict will continue to be a major driver of the US economy, even as remote work becomes commonplace for professionals.

The high-speed rail squares the circle. This allows employees to work remotely or live in remote locations, but stays connected to the company’s office when needed.

Of course, high-speed trains are often dismissed as unrealistic, not the way we do in the United States. Those discussions do not hold water. For starters, the United States is actually building high-speed rail. In addition to the California Bay Area-Los Angeles project, private companies are embarking on routes between Dallas and Houston, and between Las Vegas and Los Angeles. In the Pacific Northwest, Microsoft is leading a public-private partnership planning a 250mph route between Vancouver. , Seattle and Portland.

All of these projects utilize examples from more than 20 countries that have already implemented high-speed rail systems. Switzerland, for example, is blasting a series of tunnels through the foothills of the Alps to increase train speed. The length of one tunnel is 35 miles. If Switzerland can do that, it will be possible to connect Chicago and Detroit by high-speed rail. Many of the right of way are already available, as securing the right of way is one of the most difficult elements of such a project. This is important.

The big bonus is that high-speed rail gives incentives to Chicago’s dramatically improved public transport, which is begging for opportunities. For example, upgrading an existing Metra line could create a link between South Side, Union Station, and O’Hare. As Abin Kuriakose, Executive Vice President of World Business Chicago, recently observed at Crain’s, he saw Chicago’s future as a hub for innovation, “Racial equality is the cornerstone of the road to inclusive growth in our city. must be”. Improving and expanding public transport will greatly help resolve urban mobility inequality, which maintains racial and economic inequality. Physical movement leads to opportunities. Opportunities lead to social mobility. Social mobility leads to innovation and a thriving economy.

