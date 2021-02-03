Will Destruction All Stars appear on PS4?





Destruction AllStars will be officially released on the PS5 as part of the PS Plus lineup in February, but some gamers are wondering if it will also hit the PS4.

After the game was originally planned to be the launch title for PS5, Destruction All Starshas finally appeared on PS5. Initially disappointed that the car-based Crash M-up wasn’t released in November, PlayStation 5 gamers are finally able to try out the title. However, now that it is installed in Sony’s next-generation console, is it possible that it will also be installed in PS4?

When talking about Destruction All Stars, it’s important to note that this is always a game that was planned for release on the PS5. Only the release date has changed since it was first announced. When it became clear that the game wouldn’t appear with the PS5 in November, developer Lucid Games began looking for the best time to start the project. Ultimately, the company decided that offering the title through the PS Plus service was the best course of action. When that decision was made, it was all about finding open windows.

The PS Plus lineup is usually set up by Sony a few months ago. Given that Lucid Games didn’t tell Sony too much about the game being delayed, the company had to wait until 2021 to find a slot that could be filled with subscription services.

January was already full of three different titles, including Maneater as a free PS5 title, and Destruction All Stars slipped into the February slate. Since its launch, game director Colin Berry has acknowledged a later release, and his involvement with PS Plus was probably best for everyone involved. He admitted that Lucid Games couldn’t spend the same kind of advertising spending that PS5 launch titles Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Demon’s Souls could collect.

Berry seems to be happy to have the Destruction All Stars home on the PS5, but it doesn’t seem to allow PS4 users to join. On his side, Berry has not officially excluded the harbor, but that would be very rare. Looking at the back port is almost unprecedented when talking about how long the game is being created for two different generations of consoles.

Given that DestructionAllStars was always billed exclusively for PlayStation 5, plans for the PS4 version will almost certainly be announced. One of the new title counterparts in the PS Plus lineup in February emphasizes this point. Control Ultimate Edition may be available on both PS4 and PS5, but it was first launched on a previous generation console. Last month’s Maneater was also released on PlayStation 4 before PS5.

With the latest Lucid Game project officially released and no mention of the PS4 edition, it seems unlikely that the title will move to the previous generation.

Destruction All Stars has been released on PlayStation 5.

