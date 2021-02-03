Hands-on: iOS 14.5 Beta 1 Changes and Features [Video]





Yesterday, Apple released iOS 14.5 Beta 1 to developers, and as you undoubtedly heard, it’s a pretty update. iOS 14.5 Beta 1 features the ability to unlock your iPhone on your Apple Watch while wearing a face mask, bringing many practical improvements and overall enhancements to your iPhone. Check out our hands-on commentary that describes the major changes and features in iOS 14.5 Beta 1.

What’s new in iOS 14.5 Beta 1?Updated software update screen

The software update pages for both the Settings app and the Clock app have received more informative details about the update. Apple now includes a green checkmark to indicate that you’re using the latest version of the software and the message “iPhone is up to date with all the latest bug fixes and security enhancements.” I did. In addition, iOS 14.5 now displays a timestamp that indicates the time when the last update was successfully checked.

Video: iOS 14.5 Beta 1 Changes and Features

Unlock on Apple Watch

As mentioned earlier, the biggest feature in iOS 14.5 is support for Apple Watch Unlock when Face ID detects a masked face. The user must be wearing a passcode-protected unlocked Apple Watch for this feature to work. If you try to unlock your iPhone with Face ID while wearing a face mask, your Apple Watch will vibrate with a notification that your iPhone has been unlocked successfully.

Horizontal boot screen iPad

When connected to the Magic Keyboard, iPadOS 14.5 displays the boot Apple logo in horizontal / landscape mode instead of the default portrait orientation. If you restart the iPad while disconnected from the Magic Keyboard, the startup screen will be displayed in portrait mode even if you hold the device in landscape mode.

By the way, iPadOS 14.5 now supports emoji search, which iPhone users have enjoyed since the release of iOS 14, but until now the iPad has been mysterious.

Update cellular connection

One of the biggest changes found in iOS 14.5 is the ability to enable dual SIM functionality while maintaining a 5G connection. In previous versions of iOS, the cellular connection fell back to standard LTE when the iPhone 12’s dual SIM feature was enabled. With iOS 14.5, users can enjoy the benefits of 5G while keeping both connections active at the same time.

In addition to supporting 5G dual SIM, iOS 14.5 will show the new 5G standalone cellular switch in the system settings. Early 5G implementations piggybacked on existing LTE networks to speed up the adoption of 5G, but this method imposes propagation restrictions based on LTE restrictions. With standalone (or SA) 5G, LTE limits are no longer working. Please note that carriers need to support 5GSA. Apple warns that enabling SA at this early stage can result in poor performance.

Apple Music Update

Apple Music got some notable updates in iOS 14.5,[ライブラリ]New under tab[Made ForYou]The section is the heading. Made For You[お気に入りミックス],[チルミックス],[今すぐ聴く]Of tabs[新しい音楽ミックス]Contains all algorithmically curated music suggestions commonly found in playlists such as.

Another useful feature in iOS 14.5 is that it includes the release dates of all the music content featured in Apple Music. Earlier versions of iOS displayed release information, but this latest beta version of iOS treats users by the exact release month, day, and year.

Also, the user[再生中のロック画面]You will be pleased to know that the scrolling metadata view of the interface is back. This is a significant improvement over the truncated metadata view used in the last few versions.

Reminder app enhancements

It’s strange that we couldn’t sort reminders based on parameters such as modification date or title, but at least iOS 14.5 is finally able to take advantage of such features. Users can still manually sort the reminder list, but now there are several metadata sorting options in addition to the ascending and descending settings.

The ability to print reminder lists directly adds to the updated sorting options, allowing users to quickly send lists to preconfigured AirPrint printers.

Updated podcast app

The in-stock podcast app has undergone a major update to the look and feel of each podcast’s official show page, as well as many subtle changes and enhancements. The new extension includes a full bleed header with a matching background color and an updated library page with new glyphs.

Support for Apple Fitness + Workouts AirPlay 2

AirPlay 2 compatibility comes with Apple Fitness + Workouts, allowing users to stream their workouts directly to an AirPlay 2 compatible set-top box or TV. The problem with this method is that it not only plays on Apple TV and iPad, but also loses on-screen metric support. But that may not be a big deal, as the metric details are readily available on the Apple Watch.

A redesigned guide to the map app

Apple has redesigned the map app’s guide feature. It includes full bleed headers, redesigned buttons, and beautiful animations as you minimize and maximize each guide.

PS5 / Xbox Series X Controller Support

Support for next-generation console controllers such as the Playstation 5 DualSense controller and the Xbox Series X controller is available in 14.5. Next-generation controller support is a welcome new addition to take advantage of controller-compatible Apple Arcade games and console-centric remote play capabilities.

News app dedicated search tab

Of music apps and TV apps[検索]Like tabs, the news app has a dedicated search interface for quickly finding channels, topics, or stories.

Siri interface update

Those using the Type to Siri accessibility option will notice an updated interface that no longer opens its own Siri screen. This allows the user to maintain the context of their current location on iOS. This update is similar to the changes first implemented in iOS 14 when calling Siri with voice. There’s also an updated interface that appears when you send iMessages via Siri.

Apple Card update

While these updates aren’t for users yet, we’ve also highlighted some upcoming changes related to the Apple Card.

Conclusion

iOS 14.5 is the biggest update since the first release of iOS 14 last year. What are the changes and features of your favorite new iOS 14.5 Beta 1? Is it an Apple Watch unlock, 5G connection update, music app change, or something else? Write your thoughts in the comments.

