Google’s cookie plan draws regulatory scrutiny.Podcast advertising spending is on the rise

Cookie drama

Following multiple antitrust proceedings and US Congressional investigations, Digiday reports that Google’s attempts to remove third-party cookies have received regulatory attention. On January 8th, the UK Competitive Markets Authority began investigating whether the Chromes Privacy Sandbox could focus more spending on the Google ecosystem at the expense of its competitors. Google has called on advertising tech companies, publishers, and others to join the W3C to work together to hone and test sandbox proposals, but the industry is deeply wary. Look at the recent big fires over FLoC. Trust or lack of trust in Google is at the heart of most complaints about the privacy sandbox process. Google is openly allowing the industry to play a role, said Alan Chapel, president of Chapel and Associates, a lawn company focused on the privacy of tech companies. Google should not be allowed to call this an industry consensus project. [Related in AdExchanger: The Privacy Sandbox And A Pre-emptive Breakup Of Google?]

listen

Advertisers are starting to look at podcast ads. According to new data from MediaRadar, podcast advertising spending will increase 11% year-over-year in the fourth quarter of 2020, with an estimated 10% to 15% increase this year due to notable integrations such as Amazon’s purchase of Wonderry. .. Spotifys acquisition of megaphone. Advertiser updates on podcasts are on the rise. This is good news for publishers and shows that advertising on pods can generate positive ROI. Also, the number of advertisers buying podcasts continues to grow. By 2020, nearly 6,000 advertisers would buy ads on the top 500 podcasts, up from 5,154 in the previous year. Last year’s top five podcast producers were NPR, iHeartRadio, Barstool Sports, Wonderery, and The Daily Wire, which accounted for 33% of total podcast advertising revenue. The top five podcast advertisers in 2020 were online mental health counseling services BetterHelp, Capital One, Geico, and home security system providers SimpliSafe and ZipRecruiter. According to Edison Research, the average time people spend listening to podcasts has increased each year for the fifth consecutive year, and now records 6.5 hours a week. There’s more to Adweek.

Reality check

QAnon’s conspiracy theory, false information about fraudulent elections, and a lot of false information about COVID-19 2020 left a considerable legacy. And many want the newly coined President Joe Biden to signal the arrival of a coveted reality check, writes Kevin Ruth of the New York Times. According to Loose, the confusing and chaotic information ecosystem that creates these false beliefs not only jeopardizes the lofty ideals of national unity, but also actively exacerbates our greatest national problem. It creates more work for those who try to solve them. All of this raises important issues for the Biden administration. How do you integrate countries where millions of people have chosen to create their own real-life versions? According to experts, there are some practical steps that Biden can take. One is to appoint a real emperor to lead an inter-ministerial task force to tackle disinformation and domestic extremism. The second is to increase the transparency of the internal workings of the black box algorithm, which is responsible for amplifying conspiracy theories and extremist views. The third is to establish the Truth Commission to investigate the plans and implementation of the siege of the Capitol on January 6. And fourth, it establishes social stimuli through a series of federal programs, encouraging people to get off the screen and participate in community-based activities and maintain their involvement and occupancy. Apparently there is the whole real world there. [Related in Axios: Tech Giants Open Up About Their Algorithms.]

But wait, there’s more!

Univision has acquired the Spanish-language streaming service VIX to fuel its new streaming service, Prende TV. [Forbes]Participate in Project OAR, a media consortium focused on addressable advertising on television. [Ad Age]

TV platform Cadent has expanded its partnership with TeGNAs OTT advertising platform Premium. It uses Cadents’ cookie-free matching technology. [release]..

61% of Snapchatters say they plan to watch the Super Bowl this year. [blog post]

Sinclair Broadcast Group has signed a contract with Taboola to use in-article video placement throughout the television station’s site, including affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC. [release]

The advertising industry complains that Xavier Besera, who is leaving his post for a new job as Secretary of Health and Welfare, tweeted support for a universal opt-out mechanism during his decline as California AG. I’m thinking. Compliant with CCPA. [MediaPost]

Dynamic Yield, owned by McDonald’s, has released a multilingual tool that makes it easier for brands to localize their campaigns. [release]

Video: Chat with Jo Kinsella, President of TV Squares, about the company’s new cross-platform measurement solution. [Beet.tv]

Magnite has introduced a new CTV and OTT platform that integrates direct and programmatic demand. [release]

You have been hired!

DTC Edition: Luxury bedding brand Boll & Branch welcomes former Ralph Lauren top marketing executive Jonathan Bottomley as CMO [WSJ].. Fashion brand Bahrain has adopted former Nike executive Sophie Van Buck as its first CMO. [Adweek]

Rebel Girls has added former Warner Bros. and Disney executive Soo Koo as Chief Creative / Marketing Officer and former Blavity News Editor-in-Chief Lilly Workneh as Digital Content Officer. [Deadline]

Search intelligence company Captify has hired former LiveRamp executive Amelia Waddington as global VP of the product. [release]

