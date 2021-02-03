Pandemics slow growth in the clean tech sector — for now





EVERETT — A year ago, according to the International Energy Agency, solar power was one of the fastest growing renewable energy sources in the United States, second only to wind power.

However, the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the solar panel industry and, more broadly, cast a shadow over the state’s clean energy and clean technology sectors.

While there is still a willingness to develop green energy, financial uncertainty has put homeowners and businesses on the brakes on solar and other renewable projects.

The pre-pandemic Washington clean technology industry enjoyed job growth for the fifth consecutive year. By 2019, it would have hired more than 85,000 people, and by 2020 it planned to add another 2,000.

Clean technology was once almost exclusively mentioned for renewable energy sources such as wind turbines, solar panels and battery technology, but now it reduces energy consumption, reduces pollution, and disposes of food and agriculture. Describes products and services that reduce things. As a result, clean technology jobs can be found in a variety of industries, from manufacturing to construction to the sale of electric vehicles.

Instead, more than 17,000 jobs were cut last year, according to reports from E2 Environmental Entrepreneurs, the CleanTech Alliance and others.

The reduction in project orders has forced Morgan Zehrung, owner of Forecast Solar, Everett’s company to design and install solar energy systems, to save time for its employees.

“We were able to keep it, but it’s not growing,” said Zehrung, who founded the business in 2005.

Forecast Solar owner Morgan Zehrung measures the solar panels in Everett’s house. (Kevin Clark / Herald)

Snohomish County’s clean technology sector lost more than 1,300 jobs in 2020, with jobs dropping from 8,052 in 2019 to 6,700 last year.

Other counties, including King, Pierce and Spokane, also recorded significant employment declines in the clean technology sector, but Snohomish County’s 17% decline was one of the highest percentages.

Experts predict that clean technology jobs will return when the pandemic subsides and consumers regain financial stability, but that may be slow.

Zehrung hoped that the business would recover towards the end of last year and help offset the effects of the state’s blockade order, which suspended housing projects for nine weeks last spring.

“Usually in December, there is a flood of people trying to get tax credits,” Zehrung said. It didn’t happen this winter.

“There’s work, but it’s not as robust as it used to be,” Zehrung said.

Forecast Solar owner Morgan Zehrung (left) speaks with homeowner Brian Aikins and builder Jeff Harrell in Everett. (Kevin Clark / Herald)

Zehrung said he was worried about dropping out of the pandemic, but he also fears that the recovery of the PV industry could be hampered by another loss, the disappearance of the solar investment tax credit. ..

The federal tax credit, which has been in force since 2005, allows homeowners to deduct most of the cost of a solar energy system (up to 30% of the cost of the system) from the tax.

Credit was scheduled to be phased out later this year, but Congress extended it when it passed a large bailout package in December. It was 30% until 2019, but now it is 26%. It will drop to 22% in 2023 and then be completely over for homeowners in 2024.

Meanwhile, the tax credit for commercial building owners remains at 10% indefinitely.

“It seems unfair behind the scenes for individuals to block from tax credits while giving tax credits to commercial facilities,” Zehrung said. “It does not meet the advertised purpose of needing cleaner energy. The Biden administration will take concrete steps to remedy this and enable equal access to renewable technologies and incentives. I hope that. ”

Others see silver lining for the clean technology industry.

The pandemic has created a cascade of innovation and improvement “across all industries that benefit the clean technology sector,” said TheLab @everett and the Northwest Innovation Resource Center, two business incubators serving the region. Said Diane Kamionka, who leads.

The center recently sponsored an Amazon Innovation Contest to distribute $ 75,000 to inventors in Snohomish and Skagit counties. The award-winning concept overwhelmingly focused on energy-saving equipment, pollution and waste management, and manufacturing and agricultural technologies that save energy and reduce fossil fuel use. The Resource Center has partnered with Seattle’s Clean Tech Alliance to plan an eight-week clean technology support program for entrepreneurs, Camionka said.

Boeing recently announced that it will be able to fly on 100% sustainable aviation fuel by 2030 and aims to build a certified commercial aircraft.

“The demand for clean energy hasn’t disappeared,” said Paul Roberts, a member of the Everett City Council and chairman of the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency Board of Directors, although the pandemic is in dire straits.

One way to ensure that demand is met, according to Roberts, is to provide sufficient funding to state universities. Degrees and accreditation programs at universities such as Everett Community College, Edmonds College, and Washington State University Everett help students prepare for clean energy jobs, but budget cuts in Olympia can put pressure on these programs. There is sex, Roberts said. “Higher education and vocational training are part of this and I don’t want to see them left behind,” he said.

Still, Roberts is backed by a succession of new energy-efficient companies looking for space in Snohomish County.

MagniX, a company that develops electric motors to power aircraft, recently relocated its headquarters from Redmond to a 40,000-square-foot building near Paine Field. Its sister company, Eviation, manufactures fully electric commuter planes powered by three magniX electric motors and leases space for the assembly plant to Arlington’s Cascade Manufacturing Center.

Roberts pointed out that Darrington has plans to build a timber innovation center focused on innovation and conservation.

The project received a $ 2 million state grant in 2019. Project planners are seeking additional grants this year. One of the environmentally friendly technologies that the proposed center wants to utilize is the demand for cross-laminated material known as CLT. Sustainable layered timber products harvested from managed forests can replace steel and concrete, which require high levels of energy for production.

“I think there are many reasons why I’m really optimistic,” Roberts said. “But you have to deal with COVID first. It’s an elephant in the living room. It will be difficult to move forward until we deal with it.”

