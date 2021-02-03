“Genshin Impact” Xiao Update Guide: How to Obtain (Weapons, Artifs, Talents, Ascension Materials, etc.)





“Genshin Impact” Xiao Guide: How to use the new 5-star character (Genshin Impact YouTube screenshot)

Xio is the latest 5-star character to join the roster of the game “Genshin Impact’s” as part of a recent 1.3 update. His new banner, called “Invitation to a Mediocre Life,” will continue from today until February 17th.

This guide was provided by an article on PCinvasion.

“Genshin Impact” Xiao Weapon: Primitive Jade Wing Spear

One of the best slot weapons for Xiao. This is due to the weapon’s critical rate stats and their unique effects, which increase ATK with up to 7 stacks. Also, the overall DMG will increase as players are able to maximize the stack.

Other weapons include:

Deathmatch-There is a critical rate as a condition. The ATK and DEF boosts are also pretty decent. Players also need to have consistent uptime for their enemies.

Black Cliff Pole-Has a critical rate as a stack. Players can get a stack after defeating an enemy. Useful when fighting giant mobs.

Royal Spear-Status is ATK%. The user can get a critical rate by damaging the enemy.

Prototype Dragon Spine Spear, Crescent Pike, Star Glitter-These are 4-star free play options.

“Genshin Impact” Xiao Artifact: 2-piece Viridescent Venerer and Gladiator’s Finale

The Gladiator set comes from the Spiral Abyss chest reward (adds a 15% Anemo damage bonus), and the Viridescent Messenger set comes from the Valley of Remembrance Domain (adds an 18% ATK).

“Genshin Impact” Xiao’s Talent: Whirlwind Thrust / All Evil Worries To Lemniscate Wind Cycling

Xiao was able to use prosperity books and slime components to level up his talent. His own Burst / Alto or “Bane of All Evil” is said to be a player’s dependable ability when it becomes available. This will convert all damage done to Xiao to Anemo, while increasing the DPS and AoE of your character’s attacks.

However, “Lemniscate-style cycling” is not very powerful. Users can probably use this to win a particular elemental orb. It’s also important to note that each successful dash attack spawns three different particles.

“Genshin Impact” character ascension material

Jewish turquoise

Slime secretion

Boy jade

Qingxin

“Genshin Impact” Xiao Anemo Character

Xiao is said to be an anemo elemental damage dealer who works by swinging a pole arm. It is clear that the Ascension material of the Anemo character is Vajuda Turquoise Fragment, Sliver, Chunk, and even Jewels. According to SportsKeeda’s article, these particular resources are available by actually truncating the game ranks.

It was also stated that in order to enhance Xiao’s own talent in “Genshin Impact”, players need a teaching of prosperity, a guide to prosperity, and a philosophy of prosperity. To upgrade the above talents beyond level 6x, players will need a “Warrior’s Shadow” that can be obtained by defeating the Weekly Boss “Child”. Players need a “Crown of Insight” to level up their character’s talents to level 10 and above.

