Google Assistant bug breaks voice control on smart home devices





The internet has undoubtedly made the world a smaller place, and the internet of things has made our home even smaller. Of course, putting all or most of your smart home eggs in one basket, whether it’s an internet basket or a smart home platform, carries risks, especially if the basket suddenly breaks. This is the reality that some smart homeowners are finding themselves when the Google Assistant suddenly makes smart appliances a little hard to hear.

For clarity, the Google Assistant in Google Nest can still control connected smart devices. This is especially true if you have a touchscreen display that manually controls these devices, such as smartphones and Nest Hub. However, the problem arises when voice is the only option.

Users report across the Internet that they can’t get the Google Assistant to do anything related to smart home devices, regardless of device type. They all receive the same error message, notifying them that the device has not yet been set up. Of course, these are already configured, but no other Google Assistant is compelling.

Fortunately, Google is already aware that something is obviously wrong and, ironically, advises users to send diagnostic reports via voice control. The bad news is that it hasn’t been fixed officially or otherwise yet, and until then users will have to resort to manual control.

This isn’t the first time, and probably not the last, that a server-side issue has made smart home devices almost unusable. Given how popular IoT products are, manufacturers and service providers need to improve their systems and, if possible, provide fail-safe and fallback in such cases.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos