15 Largest US Tech Startup Financing Rounds January 2021





Armed with data from a friend at CrunchBase, we analyzed the largest startup funding round in the United States since January 2021. To further the analysis, we have included additional information such as industry, company profile, round type, founder, and total equity financing raised.

12. TripActions $ 155.0M

Round: Series E Description: Palo Alto-based Trip Actions provides a platform to help businesses streamline travel elements such as payments, rentals and bookings. Founded by Ariel Cohen and Ilan Twig in 2015, Trip Actions currently raises a total of $ 636.5 million in equity funding, backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Andreessen Horowitz, Greenoaks Capital and Elad Gil. Has been done.Rounds: Addition, Andreessen Horowitz, Counterpart Advisors, Elad Gil, Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Zeev Ventures Industry: Travel, Customer Service, E-Commerce, Payments, Software Founders: Ariel Cohen, Ilan Twig Year of Founding: 2015 Location: PaloAltoTotal Equity funding: $ 636.5 million

11. Cockroach Labs $ 160.0M

Round: Series E Description: New York-based Cockroach Labs is a software company that develops cloud-native SQL databases for modern cloud applications. Founded in 2015 by Benjamin Darnell, Peter Mattis and Spencer Kimball, Cockroach Labs currently raises a total of $ 355.1 million in equity funding from investors such as Sequoia Capital, Alttimer Capital, GV, Tiger Global Management and Greenoaks Capital. It is supported by.Investors in the Round: Altimeter Capital, Benchmark, Bond, FirstMark, Greenoaks Capital, GV, Index Ventures, Lone Pine Capital, Tiger Global Management Industry: Cloud Computing, Databases, Enterprise Software Founders: Benjamin Darnell, Peter Mattis, Spencer Kimball Founded: 2015 Location: New York Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 355.1 Million

10. Divvy $ 165.0M

Round: Series D Description: Lehi-based Divvy helps businesses manage payments and subscriptions, build strategic budgets, and eliminate expense reports. Founded by Alex Bean and Blake Murray in 2016, Divvy currently raises a total of $ 417.5 million in equity funding to investors such as Insight Partners, New Enterprise Associates, Pelion Venture Partners, PayPal Ventures and Akrew Capital. It is supported.Rounds: Acrew Capital, Hanaco Venture Capital, Insight Partners, New Enterprise Associates, PayPal Ventures, Pelion Venture Partners, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors, Whale Rock Capital Management Industry: Apps, Financial Services, FinTech, Payments, SaaS, SoftwareFounders: Alex Bean, Blake Murray Founded: 2016 Location: Lehi Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 417.5 Million

9. Color $ 167.0M

Round: Series D Description: Burlingame Game-based Color is an artificial health technology company that enables the delivery of advanced healthcare through clinical genetics. Founded in 2015 by Elad Gil, Nishi Bhat, Othman Laraki, and Taylor Sittler, Color has now raised a total of $ 382 million in total equity funding, including General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures, SV Angel, and T. Supported by investors such as Rowe Price. , And CRV. Investors in the round: General Catalyst, T. RowePrice, Viking Global InvestorsIndustry: Apps, Biotechnology, Electronic Health Record (EHR), Genetics, Health Care, Software Engineering Founders: Elad Gil, Nishi Bhat, Othman Laraki, Taylor Sittler Year of establishment: 2015 Location: Burlingame Total equity funds raised : $ 382 million

8. OwnBackup $ 167.5M

Round: Series D Description: Englewood Cliffs-based Own Backup is a cloud data protection and backup system provider for enterprises using Salesforce. Founded in 2015 by Ariel Berkman, Daniel Gershuni, Eran Cohen, Ori Yankelev, and Sam Gutmann, OwnBackup currently raises a total of $ 267.3 million in equity funding, including Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Insight Partners, and Vertex. It is supported by investors such as.Venture and Innovation Initiatives Round Investors: Innovation Initiatives, Insight Partners, Oryzn Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Vertex Ventures Industry: Cloud Computing, Cloud Security, Data Storage, Enterprise Software, SaaS Founder: Ariel Berkman , Daniel Gershuni, Eran Cohen, Ori Yankelev, Sam Gutmann Year of Founding: 2015 Location: Englewood Cliffs Total Stock Raised: $ 267.3 Million

7. Lyra Health $ 187.0M

Round: Series E Description: Burlingame-based Lyra helps businesses improve their employees’ access to effective and quality mental health care. Founded in 2015 by David Ebersman and Dena Bravata, Lyra Health currently raises a total of $ 475.1 million in equity funding, backed by investors such as IVP, Casdin Capital, Venrock, Castlight Health and Greylock. .. , Baillie Gifford, Durable Capital Partners, Fidelity Management and Research Company Industry: Employee Benefits, Healthcare, Information Services, Information Technology Founders: David Ebersman, Dena Bravata Year of Founding: 2015 Location: Burlingame Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 475.1 million

6. Quantum metric $ 200.0M

Round: Series B Description: Based in Colorado Springs, Quantum Metric is a cross-device digital intelligence platform designed to identify high-value revenue opportunities. Founded by Mario Ciabarra in 2015, Quantum Metric currently raises a total of $ 226 million in equity funding, backed by investors such as Insight Partners, Bain Capital Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank and Uncorrelated Ventures. ..Round Investors: Insight Partners, Uncorrelated Ventures Industry: Analysis, Information Technology, Mobile Apps, Product Design, SaaS, Software Founder: Mario Ciabarra Year of Founding: 2015 Location: Colorado Springs Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 226 Million

5. MX Technologies $ 300.0M

Round: Series C Description: Lehi-based MX Technologies is a fintech company that aims to connect people and financial data in a way that automates the money experience. Founded in 2010 by Brandon Dewitt and Ryan Caldwell, MX Technologies currently raises a total of $ 505 million in equity funding, backed by investors such as HIGH Capital, Battery Ventures, Point72 Ventures, TPG and Pelion Venture Partners. I am.Round: Canapi Ventures, CapitalG, Digital Garage, Geodesic Capital, Greycroft, Pelion Venture Partners, Point72 Ventures, Regions Financial Corporation, TPG Industry: Banking, Finance, Financial Services, FinTech Founders: Brandon Dewitt, Ryan Caldwell Founded: 2010 Location : LehiTotal Stock Financing: $ 505 Million

5. Blend $ 300.0M

Round: Series G Description: San Francisco-based Blend is a digital lending platform that supports and simplifies mortgage, consumer loan, and deposit account applications. Founded in 2012 by Erin Collard, Eugene Marinelli, Nima Ghamsari and Rosco Hill, Blend currently raises a total of $ 665 million in equity funding, including Salesforce Ventures, Aura Financial, 500 Startups, Emergence and SV. Supported by investors.Angel Investors: Coatue, Tiger Global Management Industry: Financial Services, FinTech, Financing, SaaS, Software Founders: Erin Collard, Eugene Marinelli, Nima Ghamsari, Rosco Hill Founding Year: 2012 Location: San Francisco Total Equity Funds Raised: 600 Million $ 65 million

5. Hinge Health $ 300.0M

Round: Series D Description: San Francisco-based Hinge Health is a patient-centric digital clinic that treats chronic musculoskeletal conditions such as back and joint pain. Founded in 2015 by Daniel Perez and Gabriel Mecklenburg, Hinge Health currently raises a total of $ 426.1 million in equity funding, backed by investors such as Tiger Global Management, Insight Partners, Bessemer Venture Partners, Atomico and Coatue. Has been done.Round: Coatue, Tiger Global Management Industry: Employee Benefits, Fitness, Healthcare, Healthcare, Treatment, Wearable, Wellness Founders: Daniel Perez, Gabriel Mecklenburg Founding Year: 2015 Location: San Francisco Total Equity Funds Raised: 400 Million $ 26.1 million

4. $ 350.0M on the calendar

Round: Series A Description: Atlanta-based Calendly is an automated scheduling tool that removes work from connections with other users so that users can achieve more. Founded by Tope Awotona in 2013, Calendly currently raises a total of $ 350.6 million in equity funding and is backed by investors such as OpenView, ICONIQ Capital and Atlanta Ventures.Round Investors: ICONIQ Capital, OpenViewIndustry: Productivity Tools, Scheduling, SoftwareFounders: Tope Awotona Year Established: 2013 Location: Atlanta Funding Total: $ 350.6 Million

3. Roblox $ 520.0M

Round: Series H Description: Based in San Mateo, Roblox is an online gaming and entertainment platform that provides a shared digital experience that connects people through play. Founded in 2004 by David Baszucki and Erik Cassel, Roblox currently raises a total of $ 855.7 million in equity funding to investors such as Tencent Holdings, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Andreessen Horowitz and Tiger Global Management. It is supported.Rounds: Altimeter Capital, Altos Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Dragoneer Investment Group, Santa Barbara’s Investment Group, Tiger Global Management, Warner Music Group Industry: Developer Platforms, Games, Online Games, Online Portals, Software, Video Games, Virtual Reality Creation Person: David Baszucki, Erik Cassel Year of establishment: 2004 Location: San Mateo Total stock raised: $ 855.7 million

2. Racework $ 525.0M

Round: Series D Description: San Jose-based Lacework is a security platform for cloud generation that provides automatic threat protection and intrusion detection for cloud workloads. Founded in 2015 by Sanjay Kalra and Vikram Kapoor, Lacework currently raises a total of $ 599 million in equity funding and invests in Alumni Ventures Group, Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer Investment Group, Tiger Global Management and AME Cloud Ventures. Supported by the house.Round Investors: Altimeter Capital, Coatue, D1 Capital Partners, Dragoneer Investment Group, Liberty Global Ventures, Snowflake Ventures, Sutter Hill Ventures, Tiger Global Management Industry: Cloud Security, Compliance, Security, Software Founders: Sanjay Kalra, Vikram Kapoor Year of Establish: 2015 Location: San Jose Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 599 Million

1. They are nanotechnology $ 590.0M

Round: Series F Description: Alameda-based Sila Nanotechnologies is an innovative automotive battery provider and manufacturer. Founded in 2011 by Alex Jacobs, Gene Berdichevsky, and Gleb Yushin, Sila Nanotechnologies is currently raising a total of $ 875 million in equity funding, T.K. RowePrice, Matrix Partners, 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures. Round Investors: 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, Sutter Hill Ventures, T. RowePrice Industry: Electronics, Manufacturing, Nanotechnology Founders: Alex Jacobs, Gene Berdichevsky, Gleb Yushin Year of Founding: 2011 Location: Alameda Total Equity Funds Raised: $ 875 Million

