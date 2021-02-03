PUBG fans review the bomb FAU-G, but it remains the top free game in India





FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards, an action game that debuted for Android users on January 26, faces a backlash from gamers after some expectations and delays. Some PUBG fans have bombed FAU-G reviews on Google Play because they are not comparable to games banned by the government. Due to public criticism, the FAU-G rating suddenly dropped from 4.5 stars a few days ago to 3.2 stars. Nevertheless, at the time of writing, FAU-G remains the top free game on Google Play in India.

FAU-G’s Google Play list shows a significant increase in 1-star reviews. Some of the 1-star reviews are about experiences that users find to be less than expected. However, there are many 1-star reviews that users have compared FAU-G to PUBG Mobile.

What I really expected was to replace the PUBG position, but when I played it, [the] The worst game in my life. This is really disappointing, and one of the users who gave the FAU-G a 1-star rating wrote on Google Play.

Immediately after its debut last week, FAU-G has become the top free game on Google Play with over 5 million downloads. Although there are many negative reviews, the top berth is still held by Google Play games.

Gadgets 360 has contacted FAU-G publisher nCoreGames for comment on the review bombing. This report will be updated as soon as we receive a call back.

FAU-G was announced shortly after the government banned PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite in the country in September. Initially believed to be an alternative to PUBG Mobile. However, instead of offering a battle royale experience with a large number of weapons to choose from, FAU-G debuted with simpler gameplay, including the first battle with an enemy group.

Nonetheless, FAU-G plans to add all “and 5v5 Team Deathmatch” and battle royale modes for free in the future. The game is currently limited to Android devices, but we plan to reach iPhone and iPad models at a later stage.

What is the most exciting technology announcement in 2021? We talked about this in our weekly technology podcast, Orbital. To subscribe to this podcast, simply subscribe from Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download episodes, or press the play button below.

