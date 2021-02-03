Genshin Impact-How Parametric Transformers Work





Parametric Transformer is the latest gadget added to Genshin Impact in version 1.3, and this small device allows you to randomly transform materials into different items. If you’re hoarding arrows, masks, and slime (oh, mine), Parametric Transformers is the perfect device for you. You can easily get it by completing a short quest in Liyue. Once completed, you are free to use it as needed. .. .. Of course, with a catch.

The Genshin Impact parametric transformer can only be used every 7 days and the results are random.

Parametric Transformers allow you to “convert” 150 materials into a variety of items, but with the traditional Genshin Impact method, the loot coming out of the other side of the process is almost random. Parametric Transformers can only contain blue quality weapon ascension materials, and eventually some green character ascension materials. So far, Parametric Transformer has a 7-day cooldown between uses, so it seems best to use low-quality materials that happen to be used in large quantities.

When you put 150 materials in a slot, you’ll get a final warning to make sure they’re the items you want to write. After that, the parametric transformer will appear in front of you, and you will need to attack and charge the parametric transformer with an elemental attack. Stir up catalyst users and get the job done quickly (sucrose is the best choice).

Once the parametric transformer is fully charged, you will be able to interact with the parametric transformer to get new items. You’ll get a combination of mora, character experience books, enhancement crystals, and ascension materials, all of which are random. Do not rely on parametric transformers as a means of cultivating what you need. Instead, think of it as a way to burn the junk you’ve stored for something more convenient (look at you, mint). Well, hopefully something more convenient. .. .. ..

