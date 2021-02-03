Google’s cloud service lost $ 14.6 billion in three years, and CEO Sundar Pichai loves the track. The Register





Google’s various cloud services have lost $ 14.6 billion over the last three years, but revenue has grown to new heights.

Loss news came out on Tuesday when Google’s parent company Alphabet announced fourth-quarter and full-year results [PDF] We also reported for the first time the financial performance of Google’s cloud services such as Google Workspace’s personal productivity tools and Google Cloud Platform IaaS, PaaS, and SaaS services.

As shown in the table below, the results are flooded with red ink.

$ 5,838 $ 8,918 $ 13,059 ($ 4,348) ($ 4,645) ($ 5,607)

But Google isn’t making a fuss. In a phone call about Alphabets revenue, CEO Sundar Pichai noted that total cloud revenue was $ 13.60 billion, up 47% year-over-year, and Google Cloud Platform’s progress within this group is across the cloud He said it was significantly above the growth rate. Pichai also said Alphabet’s revenue backlog increased from $ 19 billion in the third quarter to nearly $ 30 billion, almost entirely due to the cloud.

The increase in backlog does not directly correlate with revenue trends, but the increase in backlog shows that Google Cloud is successful for large companies that have signed meaningful long-term commitment agreements.

Therefore, the Internet giant will continue to invest heavily in the business, given the momentum we are seeing.

Pichai added that these investments in market development organizations helped win larger deals, including billions of dollars in 2020. More than tripled over $ 250 million in transactions over the same period. We’ve also seen strong growth through our extensive partner network, with our channel partner ecosystem growing more than five-fold and indirect channel revenue more than doubling in the last two years.

Asked by a financial analyst to explain Google’s overall cloud strategy, Pichai said:

CFO Ruth Porat has characterized the plan as an investment to really position themselves across industries and territories. She added that Google is keenly focused on investing in products, entering the market, going to data centers and delivering to both customers and shareholders.

But if Google could combine cloud efforts to make a profit, the profits weren’t revealed.

The rest of the alphabet was in rude health. Annual revenues reached $ 182.5 billion, an increase of 13% or $ 21 billion compared to 2019. In the fourth quarter, $ 56.9 billion arrived through the door, up 24% from $ 46.07 billion in the previous year.

Annual net income was $ 40.3 billion, an increase of just under $ 6 billion, or 17%.

World + Dog Share in Mass Panic Attacks When Google Slides Off the Surface of the Internet Read More

Revenue from Other Bets The Alphabet portfolio of companies aiming to create new Google-scale disruptors in other industries has declined from $ 695 million to $ 657 million. Losses on these bets decreased from $ 4.8 billion to $ 4.5 billion. Pichai wasn’t confused about these losses, just as he was about Google Cloud. Described as a necessary investment to pursue long-term opportunities.

The CEO is also pleased that Google has made progress in AI and I think we are at a turning point. We are investing in building better models, better understanding and doing it in a more general way. And when you do that, it applies horizontally throughout our product.

This means everything that is more personalized, based on Google’s vast collection of data. And maybe there are more ways to do that in the Google cloud.

PS: Google killed an in-house game development team working on the Stadia title and let an outside developer create the title for the platform.

