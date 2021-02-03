Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 360 Audio: How It Works and How to Use





Samsung Galaxy Bad Pro was launched with an exciting new feature, 360 Audio. By enabling this listening mode on the new wireless earphones, Samsung says it will give you a realistic, immersive sound from all directions.

Not bad for a pair of earphones, as opposed to a full surround sound system, but if you’re familiar with Apple’s spatial audio format, it may sound familiar to 360 audio. This 360 audio guide takes a closer look at how the Samsung version of immersive audio is similar. Learn how technology works and how you can use it yourself.

What is 360 audio?

(Image credit: Regan Coule / Tom’s Guide)

360 Audio is a Samsung system for delivering 360-degree audio over headphones. It’s very similar to Apple’s spatial audio in that it digitally filters the soundtracks of movies and TV shows so that individual sources appear to originate from consistent points in the scene. Or under you.

The result is a portable surround sound effect that not only uses a flat X-axis, like Dolby Atmos, but also adds height to playback. This should provide a more immersive viewing experience when watching compatible media than when using stereo audio.

By adopting head tracking technology, the effect is further enhanced. By using your smartphone or tablet as an anchor point, the Galaxy Buds Pro can detect head movements and adjust playback, so the sound generated by on-screen actions can be heard even when looking elsewhere. It always sounds like they’re coming from the same direction. ..

How do I use 360 ​​audio?

(Image credit: Samsung)

Using 360 Audio does not require serious technical know-how, but it currently has some stringent hardware requirements. Currently, the only headphones available are the Galaxy Buds Pro, so you’ll need the latest Samsung earphones to get started.

You also need a Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet as the source device. Specifically, one running One UI 3.1: The latest version of Samsung’s custom Android overlay. Currently, it contains only 5 devices in total.

Hopefully, old and affordable Galaxy devices will receive the One UI 3.1 update and will be compatible with 360 audio in time. For now, if you have the necessary hardware, you can go to the handheld settings and enable 360 ​​audio.

To do this, pair the Galaxy Buds Pro to your device via Bluetooth as you normally would. Open the Galaxy Wareable app and[詳細]Tap and use the toggle to turn 360 audio on and off.

Then find the video content you want to watch. 360 Audio only works with apps that support the Dolby Atmos sound format. This is essentially a piggyback on how content is mastered for 3D surround sound. We’ll talk more about how it works later, but in short, you should be able to enjoy 360 audio on Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus, and even Apple TV Plus. Make sure Atmos sound is enabled for the particular movie or TV show you’re watching.

Like Apple’s spatial audio, there is currently no way to listen to music using 360 audio. This is partly because there are very few songs and albums mastered by Atmos, and streaming services that include Atmos-enabled music impose restrictions on 360 Audio. For example, Amazon Music HD can only play Atmos music on Amazon Echo speakers, but Tidal monopolizes Sony’s unique immersive sound format, 360 Reality Audio.

How does 360 audio work?

(Image credit: Regan Coule / Tom’s Guide)

360 Audio hardware and content requirements may currently be limited, but the underlying technology is smart.

The 360-degree effect takes advantage of how Dolby Atmos content is designed to map everything from conversations to explosions into the digital 3D space surrounding the listener. This allows 360 Audio to know the source of the sound.

But how can a small pair of earphones reproduce the surround sound effects of a home theater setup? Like spatial audio, 360 Audio uses digital filters, so the sound bounces off your ears as if your brain were coming from different directions. I think it’s a real 3D effect because there are so many directions.

It’s not technically surround sound, but as far as the brain is concerned, it’s close enough to the real thing. Head tracking is the last piece of the puzzle. GalaxyBudsPro includes sensors that detect when and how you move your head: accelerometers and gyroscopes. This tracking data is cross-referenced with sensor data from a mobile phone or tablet to determine the position of the head with respect to the screen and enable consistent placement of sound.

