Galaxy S21 Tip: 9 Features to Enable or Disable Now





If you’ve used a Samsung phone before, you’re probably familiar with the latest model of the Samsung Galaxy S21. And while it’s true that many top features have been taken over from the previous flagship, Samsung has many new and improved features that can be enabled or disabled once you get a new phone. Added.

Samsung tends to hit many features of the phone to see what sticks together. Do you remember the AR emoji of some Galaxy S models that sometimes it can feel like a gimmick? However, in other cases, there are generally useful additions and enhancements that deserve attention. Also, if your Galaxy S21 is new to Samsung, it has a lot of unpacking features.

Whether you are a beginner or a veteran of Galaxy devices, here are the features of the Galaxy S21 that you should work on first.

Galaxy S21 Features: Power Button Settings

Samsung has shamelessly copied Apple for years, and the way two phone makers now use the power button on their devices is another example. If you haven’t used your iPhone recently, the traditional power button can also act as a way to wake or lock your screen or call Siri (hold down). To turn off your iPhone, keep the power and volume down to bring up the power menu.

So what does it have to do with the Galaxy S21? This is because Samsung phones work exactly the same out of the box.

On the Galaxy S21, you have to fight Bixby instead of Siri. This is arguably a worse attempt at Smart Assistant. You can continue to use the Google Assistant. Although highly recommended for use, Bixby requires a long press on the power button on the S21. Here’s how to change it.

On the home screen, pull down the notification shade and it’s in the upper right corner[設定]Tap the gear icon,[高度な機能]Scroll down until you see. Tap it. In the center of the next screen, open the side key options.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

From there, you have the option to set the operation of pressing the home button twice. By default, it launches the camera quickly. Press and hold to wake up Bixby by default,[長押し]Of the section[電源オフ]You can change it by selecting the menu. In that case, press and hold the power button to display the power menu on the phone.

If you still need Bixby, you have the option to set a double press action to call Bixby. Alternatively, you can open a specific app with a double press.

Galaxy S21 Features: Change default autofill

Prior to many Android versions, Google introduced autofill. This is a way to log in by entering the saved password into the app. This includes Chrome passwords and passwords that you instructed Google to save in the past. Its really nifty features for setting up a new phone.

Samsung has its own service associated with your Samsung account called Samsung Pass. It works much like Google Autofill, and if you’ve been using your Galaxy phone for a while, this may be fine.

However, if you’re from another Android device, you’ll need to manually enter the password when setting up the app, unless you change the default autofill service. Here’s how to do it:

From the home screen, pull down the notification shade and it’s in the upper right corner[設定]Tap the gear icon.[設定]so,[一般管理]Choose. From there, open the autofill service.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

There is a box listing the current autofill options and a settings icon for adjusting service options. To change the default selection[自動入力サービス]Simply tap the box to see a list of autofill options available on your device. You may also see a password manager here. Whichever option you use, tap it and then press the back arrow in the upper-left corner of the screen.

Galaxy S21 Features: Disable or tweak the edge panel

Out of the box, Samsung has enabled the edge panel feature on the Galaxy S21. The Edges panel acts as a side menu that allows you to swipe to open the target area, which allows you to select access to apps, contacts, tasks, weather, tools, reminders, and clipboards.

You can set what is displayed on the edge panel. In addition to its on-screen position, you can also set the color, transparency, and size to fine-tune the handles. Alternatively, if the panel is annoying, you can disable it altogether.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Want to manage edge panels?Pull down the notification shade and go to the settings, in the upper right corner[設定]Tap the gear icon and you’ll be there immediately[表示]Select a menu. From there, you can tap the edge panel to open the settings.

To turn off the Edges panel, check the toggle in the View menu or the toggle in the open screen. When you’re done, go back and continue your hilarious path.

If you want to change the contents of the panel[パネル]Tap. A list of options to choose from is displayed, select the one that suits your needs, then press the back arrow in the upper left corner. To change the handle settings[ハンドル]Tap. Here you can change everything listed earlier, such as position and color.

Galaxy S21 Features: Reorder navigation buttons or switch to gestures

One of the many beauty of Android is that it has options on how to do things. Among those options is the ability to tell your phone how you want to navigate.Traditional[戻る],[ホーム],[最近]Whether you need the navigation bar, reverse them, or use the gestures introduced in Android 10, you can choose with the new Galaxy S21.

Gestures are similar to those found on iOS, but they are not suitable for everyone.Out of the box, Samsung recently selects the home and back navigation bars, but goes to settings[表示]You can change the order or change to gestures by selecting the menu.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

[設定]of[表示]From the menu[ナビゲーションバー]Scroll down to an option to select it. By default[ボタン]You can see that the option is selected. You can set the order you like. If you want to use gestures, select that option instead.Gesture tips and[キーボードを非表示にするボタンを表示]It is recommended to leave.

Galaxy S21 Features: Floating Notifications

Android 11s has added Bubbles, which behaves much like the Facebook Senger chat head. The chat head does not need to be shaded first and warns of new notifications. Chatheds also acts as a shortcut to the messaging thread. Google’s Bubbles behaves very much, but adds additional app functionality.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Samsung has its own implementation called Smart Pop-Up View. You can use Google’s Bubbles or Samsung options, but you need to enable them first.[設定]Here’s how to do this after jumping to.

[設定]so,[通知]Open the menu and[詳細設定]Tap.[フローティング通知]Choose. Here you can choose between bubble and smart pop-up views, or disable both altogether. Galaxy S21 Features: Video Effects

With the Galaxy S21, Samsung introduced new features for video calling. Simply called a video call effect, you can add blur, solid colors, or images to the background during a chat. In this era of social distance, video call effects will liven up your video calls.

This feature works fine in most cases, but here’s how to turn it on and off and fine-tune your settings: Go to the settings app and[高度な機能]Start by selecting. The Video Hangouts effects menu is at the bottom of the page, but scroll down and tap to see a complete suite of options. You can also enable or disable the Video Hangouts effect from the toggle right next to the menu entry.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Assuming the toggle is turned on, you can choose from three options: blur, color, or image. The menu shows apps that support the Video Hangouts effect.

Galaxy S21 Features: Always Display

One of the really nifty things about Android is the Always On Display (AOD) option that some phone makers, such as Samsung, have built into their devices. When the phone is turned off, the AOD feature displays information such as time, date, and notifications in low power mode.

As mentioned earlier, Samsung includes the AOD option on the Galaxy S21, which will affect battery life if used all the time, but the effect is barely noticeable. To change the AOD settings, go to the main settings app and[画面のロック]Choose.

[常に表示]Find the option and tap. When to display the AOD display for 10 seconds,[常に表示], Or[スケジュールどおりに表示]You can select.

You can also change the clock style, display music information, change the screen orientation, and switch the automatic brightness.

While it was a always-on theme, you can set the lock screen widgets on your Galaxy S21 to show them when the AOD is active. There are several options such as weather, music and schedule.Settings app[ロック画面]Go to the section and place the widget.

[画面のロック]From the menu[ウィジェット]Find the option and tap it. You will see a toggle for all available lock screen widgets and you can sort them as needed. If necessary,[常時表示]Press the toggle.

(Image credit: Tom’s Guide)

Double-tap the clock when AOD is active and swipe down to access the widget.

Features of Galaxy S21: S Pen (Galaxy S21 Ultra only)

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is the first Galaxy S phone to support the S Pen. Stylus support was previously limited to the Galaxy Note line.

Please note that this option is not available on the Galaxy S21 or S21 Plus. You must own an Ultra and purchase an S Pen separately. Also, like a notebook, there’s no housing inside the phone, so you need some way to keep your pen safe. (We recommend purchasing the Galaxy S21 Ultra case.)

(Image credit: Future)

The S Pen works right out of the box. Just tap the tip of the S21 Ultras screen and you’re all set. Touch the screen again to see the Air Command, letting you know that you can take notes, take screenshots and enjoy all the features of the S Pen.

