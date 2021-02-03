Google effectively kills cloud-based Stadia systems | Style





This is how Google gets into the game, it’s not a bang, it’s a whim.

Google Stadia was a terrifying name that would certainly revolutionize the game and open up a whole new ecosystem within the video game industry. Focusing on high-speed Internet connectivity, rather than focusing too much on the expensive hardware underneath the TV, Stadia was destined to fail from the moment it was announced. Google’s boost to companies that tend to cancel efforts that don’t hit quickly hit the wall months after Stadias was launched in late 2019.

That suspicious fate was confirmed when Google officially announced that it would reduce its investment in Stadia and close two in-house game development studios that hadn’t created one game yet. The closure of studios in Montreal and Los Angeles will liquidate about 150 jobs, but Google has promised to try to make them work in-house.

Among the more sought after layoffs is former Assassin’s Creed producer Jade Raymond. Raymond left Ubisoft many years ago to work for EA and oversaw the establishment of Motive Studios in Montreal. The studio was tasked with creating a story-focused Star Wars title with the help of uncharted writer Amy Hennig. The game was canceled very publicly in 2019 and Raymond left the studio to work for Google.

In Google’s first announcement, after months of rumors, Stadia was positioned alongside Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft as a true competitor in the video game industry. Google intended to create a whole new game pillar that players could basically play on almost any device connected to the Internet. Cloud gaming was supposed to be revolutionary.

Prior to its launch in late 2019, Google said the game released on Stadia not only worked like the console version, but was even better at acting as the next-generation title over a year before the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. We will release it advertised that we can demonstrate performance. Instead, the release title arrived hot, looked rough, and got worse. Stadia users have reported constant connectivity issues, major input delays (an ongoing issue across cloud games), and poor graphics and performance. Games like Destiny 2, the Stadias premier launch title, not only looked worse than any other console version, but also ran at lower resolutions, often with lower frame rates.

Google wanted to be able to rely on third-party support from publishers such as Ubisoft and EA to establish a suitable first-party system for releasing system-specific games. That vision didn’t come true. Sure, Ubisoft did a great job of releasing many of Stadia’s biggest titles, although sales and player numbers declined. Other publishers are more hesitant to bring something into the cloud gaming system and have already seen the failures of what happened before.

The lack of software was one of Stadias’ most insurmountable problems, along with the need for subscription fees to take advantage of the services’ cutting-edge features. Stadia was distributed free of charge in many promotions, but required the purchase of hardware. The player can play up to 1080p resolution for free. However, if you want to enjoy the best graphics and 4K resolution, you’ll have to pay for a monthly subscription service in addition to the price of each game. Sure, the cost of entry is significantly lower than buying an Xbox or PlayStation console, but if you have to pay a monthly subscription fee to enjoy a somewhat comparable quality gaming experience, the gap is immediate. It will be filled.

Indeed, one checkmark in the Standias column compared to the competitors was the behavior of the Cyberpunk 2077 compared to the Xbox One or PlayStation 4. The Stadias Cyberpunk 2077 version ran very smoothly and was pretty impressive while console users reported a wide range of performance issues and crashes. The game showed Stadia the potential, but it was just one game with some sensible situations.

Stadias’ promises will probably not come true in the near future. The required internet infrastructure is not yet available in many countries. Microsoft is extending its cloud gaming service with xCloud, which seemed to offer better performance than Stadia, but it hasn’t been widely seen yet. If you can buy the Xbox Series S for $ 299 and pay $ 9.99 a month for the Xbox Gamepass without buying additional games, ask someone to pay $ 130 for Stadia hardware and $ 9.99 for the game per month. Is difficult. Still, it was nice to see Google give it an old college attempt, but it was nice to see Google admit its failure and set aside.

Josh Rouse lives in Lawton.

