The report highlights the need to improve digital health accessibility-Med-Tech Innovation





To be successful, everyone needs access to digital healthcare technology while maintaining the human side of healthcare. We found a new report produced with the support of organizations such as the Patients Association and the British Diabetes Society.

COVID-19 Digital Health During a Pandemic: Learning Lessons to Maintain Momentum With reference to studies and case studies on good practices of digital health during a pandemic, the UK explores the potential of digital health for the benefit of patients We provide policy recommendations to make it available. NHS and UK after the crisis subsided.

Launched by The Patient Coalition for AI, Data and Digital Tech in Health, with the support of patient groups and the Royal Colleges of Nursing and Radiologists, the report limits the spread of digital health technology while video conferencing and mobile. The apps are mixed. Patients strongly believe in the value of digital health, but there are still significant concerns about the use of digital health, especially when it comes to collecting and sharing data.

The report also states that it is important to use digital health technology for the benefit of all patients, as about 20% of the population lacks basic digital skills or does not use digital technology at all. It emphasizes that it needs to be a principle.

The report, which summarizes the survey and responses to the patient association member survey, clarifies the low level of digitization that existed in the UK before the pandemic and the limited public understanding of the role of digital health. Emphasizes a lot of interest.

Taking advantage of key learning from 11 case studies of digital health technology that has provided essential support to patients and healthcare professionals during a pandemic, Coalition has the following for an effective digital approach to healthcare: Concludes that is necessary.

Supporting clinicians who maintain the human side of healthcare that embraces the convenience and flexibility of ensuring that technology that directly addresses patient needs is easy to use

The report promotes service improvements such as virtual self-introduction and clinician communication support, rather than returning to the pre-COVID service model, based on the progress UK has made to digitize the NHS during the pandemic. We conclude that we need to use good practices that have helped us to do so. ..

The government needs to do the following:

Make sure your digital policies reflect patient priorities Engage patients in the policy-making process Educate people about the value of digital health technology Make digital health technology available to everyone Patient data Make sure that collection, sharing and use regulations are clear and consistent

The NHS needs to do the following:

Examine the general experience of digital health technology during a pandemic Make sure patients have choices Give patients more time and management for health and care Strengthening digital assurance to reassure patients that their data is safe And continue to publish

This report was produced by the Patient Union for Health in AI, Data, and Digital Technologies. It aims to unite representatives of patient advocacy groups, royal colleges, medical charities, industry, and other stakeholders working to ensure that patient interests are at the heart of digital. is. Health policy and discussion.

The Patients Association chairs the Union and Lexington Communications serves as the secretariat. This report was produced with the following support:

Medical Research Association Charity Organization Asthma UK UK Lung Foundation UK Heart Foundation Diabetes UK Fight for Sight Parkinson’s UK Patient Safety Learning Patient Association Royal College of Nursing Royal Radiologist Royal Medical Association Digital Health Council Stroke Association

This report reflects the views of the Patient Union on AI, data, and digital technologies, and may not reflect the individual views of all organizations that contributed to its creation.

Rachel Power, Chief of the Patients Association, Chair of the Patients’ Union on AI, Data and Digital Technology Health, and contributor to the report, said: Over the past year, healthcare services have rapidly adapted to difficult environments, including the adoption of digital health. Technology. This worked well for some, but proved difficult for others, and there are many lessons to be learned as healthcare services continue to evolve. Based on this incredible momentum, we have the opportunity to harness the value of digital health technology to benefit patients and the NHS. We hope that this report will support the ongoing digitization process and provide useful insights and recommendations to help ensure that patient priorities and experience are always at the heart of digital policy. ..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos