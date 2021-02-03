Effects of stress on skin: Tribune India





New Delhi, February 3

Being at home has caused a lot of stress on people-getting stuck indoors for weeks. Uncertainty has hurt people’s mental health.

You can’t hide your stress. It will appear on your face. The signs of the first story are reflected on the face as pale skin and a mild rash.

Stress causes a hormonal imbalance, which leads to acne, rashes, thinning and hair loss, and various other skin ruptures. It is imperative that people follow good skin care routines while they are indoors. Being inside does not necessarily mean that you can overlook or overlook skin and hair care. These are more susceptible to damage due to stress. You should follow rigorous skin care routines, including cleansing, toning and moisturizing, if not elaborate.

Geetanjali Shetty, a leading dermatologist and cosmetologist at Cetaphil India, shares what matters most. Rehydrate with water and plenty of liquid. Side Effects of Stress-Oily and Acne Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. When our body is stressed, it releases our fighting or escape hormone, cortisol. Cortisol (stress hormone) weakens the skin’s immune system and causes oxidative (free radical) stress. It manifests as wrinkles, wrinkles and dull skin. It also increases inflammation in the body and can cause symptoms such as eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis to recur.

Prevention

In the case of skin, stress is manifested in various forms such as redness and acne. If you have a skin rash or rash, it is recommended that you avoid exfoliating and cleanse your face three times a day. Similarly, people with skin on the dry side should aim to wash their face only twice a day with a lathering cleanser. If your skin needs a little boost, enjoy Vitamin C to combat loss.

If you know you’re about to enter a stressful time, spend some time on activities that help you stay calm and rest. Thank you for your skin.

Home remedy for fighting acne

Discovering what and when you are exposed is very important. Stick to skin care routines such as cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing, and have sunscreen handy in case you need to rush to a grocery store. Even if you don’t wear makeup, sweat, sebum, and dirt will accumulate all day long.

Finally, it is important to stay away from fried foods and spicy foods. Vitamin E is a superfood for your skin-you can apply it topically or vitamin E like almonds, corn oil, cod liver oil, hazelnuts, lobsters, peanut butter, safflower oil, salmon steak You can choose to consume it through abundant foods, and sunflower seeds. The most important thing to keep in mind is to maintain hydration-drink plenty of water, juice and liquids.

