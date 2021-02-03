Oppy set to perform two tests of innovative strawberry technology





Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada-Oppy conducts two independent tests to investigate the feasibility of a technology designed to advance the strawberry production process by solving persistent problems in the industry. Being prepared, we have once again proved that innovation is at the forefront of the industry.

Jason Fung, Vice President of Categories, Berry and Greenhouse, is very excited to work on finding cutting-edge solutions to the challenges facing the entire strawberry industry. Oppy’s participation in this research project has the potential to truly change, as most soil-borne pathogens are deadly to strawberry crops. Therefore, improvements to reduce this will have a significant impact on our business in many ways.

According to a press release, growers will collaborate with the University of California, Santa Cruz in the first trial, and a USDA-funded project will test a system-based approach to mitigate pests and diseases such as Fusarium oxysporum and Macrophomina. .. Through the quest to use alternative treatments during strawberry cultivation, phaseolina.

The tests below focus on improving the operational efficiency of strawberry production using high-tech robot harvesters. During testing, Oppy asked whether mechanical harvesters help alleviate some of the industry’s difficulties, such as labor shortages, and whether robotic harvesters are more efficient and cost-effective than other methods. To judge.

Garland Perkins, senior manager of insights and innovation, said agricultural automation is in the limelight because of the unique challenges posed by the pandemic. By evaluating the first ever commercial robot harvester for strawberries, Oppy once again played a leading role in exploring the future of our industry. Successful trials require involvement with stakeholders throughout the supply chain and reflect an essential collaboration approach to innovation.

With state-of-the-art technology readily available, how will producers continue to drive innovation in the fresh food industry? AndNowUKnow promises to report.

Oppy

