This $ 30,800 watch annoys me.





Swiss luxury watchmaker H. Moser & Cie knows how to make some feathers buzz. For example, in 2019, the company launched a mechanical watch that looks like an Apple Watch but has no hands. This is the only way to know that you are listening to the sound so far.

Now the company has a new watch, which is probably even more annoying than a handsless watch. The new Swiss Alp Watch Final Upgrade has a hand (ah) and has a similar Apple Watch-like aesthetic, but the seconds display, which consists of a shaded disc made up of dial openings, is Apple’s. Similar to the “Loading” icon.

Yes, the watch seems to be loading something forever.

As an Apple user, I rank this watch at the top of the worst nightmares top list. I hate loading icons that have been equated with a sense of frustration over the years. That’s something I never want to see, yet this watch puts it as a permanent fixture on my wrist.

“This idea was conceived by a true enthusiast and fan of the Swiss Alpwatch collection, a customer and friend of the brand,” said Edouard Meylan, CEO of the company. He has a very precise design for us. We wanted to make it right away. This model fits perfectly with our philosophy and has a touch of humor and hints of provocation. “

This watch is H. Like other Moser & Cie watches, it’s not just a joke, it’s a prestigious luxury smartwatch with a Swiss HMC 324 hand-wound movement with a minimum power reserve of 96 hours. This mechanism can be partially observed from the back of the watch glass. The watch features a super black Vantablack dial (Vantablack is the darkest man-made material ever manufactured and captures 99.965% of photons according to the company) and a black alligator leather strap. Comes with.

By convention for watches of this brand, the price is quite high, at $ 30,800. I hate to point it out, but if you want the load icon to always appear, you can get a very old iPhone much cheaper.

According to H. Moser & Cie, the final upgrade of the Swiss Alp Watch is a concept watch that symbolizes the end of the Swiss Alp Watch collection and is no longer in production. Let you decide whether it is good or bad.

