Microsoft releases KB4598291 update to fix many issues in Windows 10





Microsoft has released a new update for Windows 10 that addresses a variety of issues that have plagued users.

The KB4598291 update is optional, but it fixes many issues and many will want to install it immediately. This particular update is only available for Windows 10 May 2020 Update (version 2004) and Windows 10 October 2020 Update (20H2).

Some of the issues fixed in KB4598291 are the inability to open documents stored on the desktop and the erratic behavior of switching keyboard shortcuts in the Alt + Tab window.

Microsoft shared the update news on Twitter:

The January 2021 Monthly C Release Preview Update for Windows 10 Version 20 H2 and Windows 10 Version 2004 is now available. https://t.co/Kly2Mn4wDz.

— Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) February 2, 2021

In the support documentation for this release, Microsoft details some of the highlights of the KB4598291 update.

Updates an issue where the device stops responding when playing the game in full screen mode or tablet mode. Updates issues with switching to Hiragana or Katakana mode using Ctrl + CapsLock and Alt + CapsLock after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004, respectively. Updates an issue where documents on the Windows desktop cannot be opened. Problem creating duplicate cloud provider folders in the File Explorer navigation pane. Updates issues with some special key combinations used in DaYi, Yi, and array IMEs that can cause your application to stop working. Update the issue of displaying a blank lock screen later. The device wakes up from Hibernate. Corrects Palestinian authorities’ past Daylight Saving Time (DST) information. Updates an issue that accidentally deactivates some Windows 10 Education devices after upgrading to Windows 10, version 2004. Update issues that can cause Alt +. This can cause the tabs to change unexpectedly and switch to the wrong window. Right-click onli to go to the shortcut menu[すべて抽出]Is not displayed. The problem is updated. ZIP file with ne only.

As with regular updates, KB4598291 is available from Windows Update, the Microsoft Update Catalog, and Windows Server Update Services (WSUS). However, before installing, you should be aware of any known issues that Microsoft is paying attention to.

If you update your device from Windows 10 version 1809 or later to Windows 10 or later, you may lose your system and user certificates. The device will only be affected if you have already installed the latest Cumulative Update (LCU) released on September 16, 2020. Then proceed to update the LCU released after October 13, 2020 from the unintegrated media or installation source to the new version of Windows 10. This mainly happens when managed devices are updated using older bundles or media through update management tools such as Windows Server Update Services (WSUS) or Microsoft Endpoint Configuration Manager. This can also happen if you are using older physical media or ISO images that do not have the latest updates integrated.

Photo by: Anton Watman / Shutterstock.com

