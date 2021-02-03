Pentagon Second Pick Wants Indicators to Determine AI Progress





Deputy Secretary of Defense Joe Biden of Washington establishes measurements to determine how the Pentagon is adopting artificial intelligence as it seeks to modernize for future combat. To do.

Kathleen Hicks said at a hearing on February 2 that the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center will promote the adoption of Pentagon artificial intelligence in the coming years, according to her written response to the Senate Military Commission’s pre-policy questions. It was.

JAIC, a two-year-old organization dedicated to expanding the use of artificial intelligence across the components of the Pentagon, reports directly to the Deputy Secretary of Defense under the latest Federal Defense Policy Act.Of important technology for the military

AI is an operational tool in a variety of wars, supporting businesses and business practices. It must have continued to provide visible support from senior defense leaders, Hicks wrote. If confirmed, I will evaluate the reporting arrangements to give defense leadership a wide range of visibility and accountability for department-wide AI efforts.

Hicks ensures a schedule of regular interactions with JAIC’s top leaders to ensure that AI transformation is considered overall, promoted at the departmental level, and demands urgency and surveillance levels. It’s a schedule.

JAIC has recently shifted its focus to what is called JAIC 2.0, with a focus on helping DoD components implement artificial intelligence to meet the needs of war. In November, JAIC’s director, Lieutenant General Michael Groen, said he would like to contact service components and combatant commands to better understand their needs.

According to Groen, JAIC will begin providing services to its components earlier this year, including an assessment of the readiness of artificial intelligence tools. The organization also works with the combined joint all-domain command and control service.

Once confirmed, JAIC will be my tool for guiding departmental transformation through DoD combat, support, and enterprise-wide AI integration, Hicks writes.

Artificial intelligence is one of DoD’s modernization priorities as the department is committed to selling costly and inefficient legacy systems. Hicks said he would work with civilian and military leadership and Congress to determine what sale decisions need to be made. Maintaining legacy systems while investing in new ones will be a challenge for Pentagon leadership, where budgets are expected to level off.

The top military leaders in the service seem to recognize that these trade-offs must be made immediately. In a recent editorial at the Washington Post, Air Force Chief of Staff General Charles Q. Brown Jr. and Marine Corps Commandant General David H. Berger must reassess how the military defines preparation and investment. I wrote that it wouldn’t be. Technology to prepare for threats close to peers. Data and artificial intelligence are key elements of the future battles they wrote.

We encourage you to add a new layer of analysis to your readiness indicators that leverages artificial intelligence to take advantage of military data-rich environments, the two four-star generals write. Such a framework allows military commanders to invest more in research, development, and future unit design initiatives rather than spending most of their resources on being able to hire capabilities decades ago. Can be prioritized.

Departments also need to improve how they leverage innovative technologies from non-traditional contractors. Asked about the steps the Pentagon should take to improve access to promising technologies outside the Pentagon, Hicks wrote he wanted to shift the sector to a broader approach.

According to Hicks, we will strive to better connect and build these various efforts to ensure the transition to innovation for the entire enterprise.

She wants to further develop the Pentagon’s innovation hub’s work, including the Pentagon’s Innovation Unit and other service activities. However, one criticism of these hubs is that few projects actually move to recording programs.

To improve the outlook for emerging technologies moving to fighter aircraft, the department continually improves its systems engineering expertise, applies mission-based engineering analysis, and employs robust prototyping, experimentation, and demonstration campaigns. Hick writes that it needs to be done. If confirmed, I will support these activities, align new technologies with new concepts and key missions, and strive for more technologies to pass through the so-called Valley of Death.

