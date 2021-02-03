Which Budget Android Smartphone Should You Choose?





The Poco M3 smartphone has finally made its debut in India. This device is the successor to the popular Poco M2 launched in Japan last year. There are two storage models, starting at Rs 10,999 in India. In particular, Xiaomi sells the Redmi 9 Power at a similar price, and the smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC inside like the Poco M3. Redmi 9 Power debuted in India in December 2020 with a storage variant. So if you’re wondering how two phones compete with each other, here’s a comparison of the two phones written on paper.

Design: Both the Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power feature a 6.53-inch Full HD + (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with water-drop-style notches. On the back, the Poco M3 has a triple rear camera and the Redmi 9 Power has a quad rear camera. In particular, both devices include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The Redmi 9 Power rear camera module is offered in a vertically arranged rectangular shape. In contrast, the Poco M3 has a unique rectangular rear camera module with a black finish.

Features: Internally, both Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power are powered by the Octacore Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The internal memory of the smartphone can be expanded up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. In addition, the two support dual SIM cards (nano) and can run directly on Android 10. The Redmi 9 Power comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage, and the Poco M3 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. In addition, the Poco M3 has a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and the Redmi 9 Power has the same battery functionality.

Cameras: The newly launched Poco M3 triple rear camera setup includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f / 1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f / 2.4 macro lens, and an f / 2.4 lens. .. On the front, an 8-megapixel shooter is housed in a notch of water droplets. In particular, the rear camera supports modes such as document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google lens, AI beauty, portrait mode and more.

In contrast, Redmi 9 Power offers a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

Price: The Poco M3 will be available in India on February 9th via Flipkart. Prices in India range from Rs 10,999 for the basic 6GB + 64GB option and Rs 11,999 for the 6GB + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, Redmi 9Power’s 4GB + 64GB storage option is available for Rs10,999, while the 4GB + 128GB option is priced at RS11,999.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos